"It's so good the budget is crazy" — Fans react as BLACKPINK's Jisoo's 'Earthquake' teaser trends at the No.1 position on YouTube worldwide

On February 12, 2025, BLACKPINK's Jisoo's Earthquake music video teaser started trending at the No.1 position on YouTube worldwide, sending the fandom into a frenzy. She dropped the clip on February 11, 2025, through her official YouTube channel. The twenty-second teaser featured the female artist in a workplace setting, where she seemed to be an employee.

She donned a white shirt paired with a black tie and completed her overall look with specks. As the idol was working, she received a message from her significant other. They asked about her day. Suddenly, an unidentified person snatched the phone from her hand and placed it inside a transparent packet. The scene transitioned, showcasing a graph, followed by Jisoo singing a line from the upcoming track.

Subsequently, BLACKPINK's Jisoo's latest milestone went viral on social media among the fandom.

"it looks so good the budget is crazy," tweeted a fan on X.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo's fans took to social media to express their delight and pride in the idol's upcoming album.

"This woman song are becoming masterpieces every day! I can already smell that this song will be more than a masterpiece since it's Jisoo, and I'm becoming so excited that I can't wait till February 14th," wrote a fan.

"Watching the teaser while waiting for the big thing," said another fan.

"Everyone is excited for Jisoo’s solo comeback," commented a netizen.

Fans also encouraged each other to stream the music video teaser as much as they could to showcase their support for the artist.

"KEEP STREAMING SOOYAS~ LET'S REACH 2M,"- wrote a user.

"keep it come 'til the comeback day omg," commented another user.

"THATS MY GIRLL," said a fan.

More about BLACKPINK's Jisoo's upcoming album, Amortage

Amortage is the first mini-album of BLACKPINK's Jisoo. It features four tracks, including Earthquake, Your Love, Tears, and Hugs & Kisses. The physical record would be available in four versions, such as Purple, Black, App (KiT), and Reels (NFC).

The female artist has released multiple content for her forthcoming release. She has released an Earthquake title poster, tracklist, and concept poster for Your Love, Tears, and Hugs & Kisses. In recent news, she has released a D-1 poster in a polaroid format with "Earthquake" written on it.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo will release her much-anticipated album Amortage on February 14, 2025, through BLISSOO, Warner Records, and YG Plus. She is currently featured in the ongoing zombie-themed drama Newtopia alongside Park Jeong-min. The series is available to watch on Coupang Play.

