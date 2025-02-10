 "I know she is pretty but god damn"- Fans swoon over BLACKPINK's Jisoo's new TikTok video

On February 10, 2025, BLACKPINK's Jisoo took to the social media platform TikTok dropping her first video promoting the much-anticipated solo album Amortage, leaving the fandom in awe. The seventeen-second clip featured a collage view of the female artist making multiple poses, including a V sign, heart, half-heart, and others.

She donned a glittery half-sleeve dress and complemented her look with the heavy make-up.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Subsequently, the K-pop idol's latest TikTok video circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They could not stop gushing over her look, and an X user tweeted:

"I know she is pretty but god damnnn."

Expand Tweet

The fandom expressed their desire to see the upcoming videos of BLACKPINK's Jisoo on TikTok. They further complimented her visuals in the latest content.

"Jisoo's tiktok account is looking so good already can't wait for the upcoming contents,"- a fan reacted.

"my girl jisoo is glowing,"- a fan shared.

"jisoo first ever tiktok and she mentioned us blinks in the caption oh she loves us so much,"- a fan commented.

"Can any oomf pls let me if this has the song spoiler? I wanna watch it but I only want to listen to the new music on Feb 14,"- a fan mentioned.

Many fans also assumed that BLACKPINK's Jisoo would trend a new challenge where the users had to wear similar make-up and outfits like her.

"jisoo gonna trend another makeup and outfit for amortage,"- a user reacted.

"Her first TikTok video on her account Ahhhhh so pretty Please comment nice things on her TikTok,"- a user shared.

"Wow, JISOO's TikTok update is so adorable and entertaining,"- a user mentioned.

"she's the most beautiful woman on earth woah,"- a user commented.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo's recent activities

BLACKPINK's Jisoo's much-anticipated zombie-themed drama Newtopia aired on February 7, 2025, at 20:00 Korean Standard Time. She played the role of the female antagonist, Kang Young-ju, alongside actor Park Jeong-min. He portrayed the character of a soldier named Lee Jae-yeon.

The drama followed the story of a couple who were desperate to reunite with each other after a break-up. Following their separation, the city was plagued with zombie-outbreak and as a result, they had to find a way back to each other. The series is available to stream on Coupang Play.

The female artist's solo debut album, Amortage, is slated for release on February 14, 2025, through Warner Records and BLISSOO. It features four tracks, including Earthquake, Your Love, Tears, and Hugs & Kisses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback