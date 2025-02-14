"My spirit animal"— Fans react as BLACKPINK's Jisoo reveals she would fight Tom Hanks if they were stranded on a deserted island

On February 13, 2025, BLACKPINK's Jisoo revealed she would fight Tom Hanks if they were stranded on a deserted island, sending the fandom into a frenzy. She disclosed the following information during her appearance on the YouTube web show Yo In Radio.

Yoo In-na questioned BLACKPINK's Jisoo about what she would take while embarking on a deserted island. The singer answered that she would carry Nintendo, peaches, and coffee milk. She would like something to drink, eat, and play.

The host further asked her to replace coffee milk with a person. Initially, she answered no. Later, she said she would take Tom Cruise and survive like Mission Impossible. Yoo In-na then said Jisoo had to take Tom Hanks to survive like in Castaway. In response, Jisoo said she would fight him and added, as translated by X user @blackpinkbabo:

"What if he brings 3 things and he brings a ball? We’ll fight. ‘Why did you bring a ball? Bruh… I’m here, there’s a person here."

BLACKPINK's Jisoo's response about fighting Tom Hanks on an isolated island circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. Many users could relate to her response, and an X user tweeted:

"She is so real for this. I always found his h*g curly a*s annoying. I don’t even remember what he did, but that’s not going to stop me from hating that h*g. Jisoo really is my spirit animal."

The fandom complimented the BLACKPINK singer's humorous side.

"Now I get why Jennie always smile and laugh whenever she's with Jisoo. Her humor is on another level," a fan reacted.

"Imagine Tom Hanks trying to explain, and Jisoo just ready to fight," a fan shared.

"JISOO's playful scenario with Tom Hanks is hilarious—imagine being stranded on an island and getting into a fight over a ball! It’s a funny twist on survival, showing how personalities could clash even in extreme circumstance," a fan commented.

"Jisoo's humor absolutely entertaining and adorable," a fan mentioned.

Many internet users tweeted sarcastic reactions about BLACKPINK's Jisoo's latest interview reply.

"JISOO throwing hands over a volleyball? Honestly, I'd pay to see that showdown," a user reacted.

"well, that would make for an interesting survival story, wouldn't it," a user added.

"JISOO’s humor is unmatched, Even Tom Hanks wouldn’t stand a chance," a user shared.

"Jisoo channeling her inner island survival queen Poor Tom better watch out-he should’ve brought snacks instead of Wilson," a user mentioned.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo revealed the reason behind her increase in self-esteem and happiness

During the interview on the YouTube web show, the singer revealed the reason she has an increase in self-esteem and happiness. She shared that she used to think about others' perspectives a lot. However, with time, she realized that others didn't care much, and since then, she has become unapologetic. She added, as translated by X user @blackpinkbabo:

“There was a time when I felt down and had worries, pre-debut and when I was younger, but I came to realize that people don’t really care as much as I thought and they forget easily. There’s nothing that turns out to be more serious than what I thought. Nothing is as serious as it seems. We’re just dust floating in the universe.”

BLACKPINK's Jisoo mentioned that she was the most important person to herself. She also said that she never wanted to have any regrets in life. She added, as translated by X user @blackpinkbabo:

“Once I came to realize this, my mind was more at ease and I became more comfortable and started choosing more things that I like. People question how I’m able to do things without worrying about what other people think… I do worry when I need to but in the end, I’m the most important so I don’t want to have any regrets. Whenever you have worries, think about what you want most and then think about the other things, and then you’ll have the least amount of regrets.”

BLACKPINK's Jisoo released her much-anticipated mini album Amortage on February 14, 2025, through BLISSOO and Warner Records. The record features four tracks, including Earthquake, Your Love, Tears, and Hugs & Kisses. It is to be noted that Your Love and Hugs & Kisses have been penned in English completely.

Her new show, Newtopia, is currently available on Prime Video and Coupang Play.

