"Queen of K-pop" — Fans proud as BLACKPINK's Jisoo's Earthquake becomes the fastest MV to surpass 7M views on YouTube in 2025

On February 14, 2025, BLACKPINK's Jisoo's latest Earthquake music video emerged as the fastest MV to surpass seven million views on YouTube in 2025. The female artist achieved the mentioned figures within eleven hours of its release.

For those unversed, the K-pop idol dropped her much-anticipated mini-album Amortage on February 14, 2025. It was unveiled through BLISSOO and Warner Records and distributed by YG Plus. It features four tracks: Earthquake, Your Love, Tears, and Hugs & Kisses.

Subsequently, BLACKPINK's Jisoo's feat circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They shared multiple congratulatory snippets celebrating her latest achievement. An X user excitedly tweeted:

"Queen of K-pop for a reason."

The fandom stated they would keep watching, streaming, and enjoying the Earthquake music video. Many also mentioned that they should listen to the track on Spotify to increase their streams.

"‘earthquake’ mv 1st youtube goal achieved in just 7 hours! i love you guys so much, keep streaming," a fan reacted.

"Lets keep on watching, streaming, and enjoying Earthquake mv," a fan shared.

"Jisoo getting 7.4M views in only 12 hours with Earthquake on YouTube with her channel that has 6.3M subscribers is actually really impressive, she’s doing so well & y’all better be streaming on Spotify too," a fan commented.

The fandom continued to encourage each other to stream BLACKPINK's Jisoo's track Earthquake as much as possible.

"lets go for second goals," a user reacted.

"Guys, don't forget Spotify, apple music and iTunes," a user mentioned.

"I'm sorry did I miss something?? Where are those 50M that we make for flower?? She literally gave us this work of art," a user commented.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo made her drama comeback with the new show Newtopia

On February 7, 2025, BLACKPINK's Jisoo made her drama comeback with the zombie-themed show Newtopia. The series featured a versatile cast, including Park Jeong-min, Jisoo, Im Sung-jae, Kim Joon-han, Kang Young-seok, Hong Seo-hee, and others.

Newtopia, adapted from Han Sang-woon's web novel Influenza, features eight episodes. It was helmed by director Yoon Sung-hyun, known for shows such as Time to Hunt, If You Were Me 5, and Bleak Night. The show was penned by the screenwriters Ji Ho-jin and Han Jin-won. The official synopsis for the show, as per IMDb, read:

"A soldier faces a zombie outbreak during military service. His girlfriend, an engineer, navigates zombie-ridden Seoul. Both fight through the undead-infested city, striving to reunite amid the chaos."

Newtopia is available to stream on Coupang Play and Amazon Prime Video.

