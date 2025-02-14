"THE BEST COMEBACK THIS YEAR"- Fans react as BLACKPINK's Jisoo drops Earthquake' MV

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo has officially made her highly anticipated solo comeback with her solo album AMORTAGE and its lead single, Earthquake. On the same day, she premiered the Earthquake music video on her YouTube channel @sooyaaa__.

The MV portrays her as an office worker whose dull workday is instantly uplifted by the presence of a loved one. While AMORTAGE explores romance, Earthquake stands out with its powerful and intense vibe.

Released on February 14, 2025, through her independent label Blissoo and Warner Records, the album marks her first solo project since leaving YG Entertainment and Interscope Records in 2023. The release sparked excitement across social media, with fans praising Jisoo’s artistic growth and the MV’s emotional depth.

Her comeback sent fans into a frenzy, with one declaring:

"JISOO IS BACK STRONGER THAN EVER WITH THE BEST COMEBACK THIS YEAR SHE REALLY DID THAT YOU ALL"

More fans praised the MV's visuals and the BLACKPINK member's vocals.

"A 9.9 MOTHERQUAKE HAS BEEN DETECTED AS THE VOLCUNTO ERUPTED WITHIN THE JISOO VICINITY FOLLOWED BY SUDDEN WAVES OF RADISLAYTION" commented one fan.

"Earthquake's M/V is very beautiful, it is a work of art, JISOO's voice is very beautiful, my beautiful Jisoo is so brilliant, the creativity of her M/V is incredible, high level creativity, maximum creativity 😍💓🎶🎵💖:" said another fan.

"This is my fav jisoo’s style, make up, hair and everything was just a chef kiss. VISUAL MAX!!!" shared an X user.

Many highlighted how the song perfectly showcases her evolution as an artist. The Earthquake MV’s storytelling also resonated with fans, who applauded the vocalist’s performance and the cinematic quality of the production.

"The mv and all was so good, they really hid this woman from us, I watched it with my mouth hanging open, now I'm going to go and listen to the other songs... But Earthquake was a total hit... Well done queen" read this comment.

"QUEEN you gave us EVERYTHING. vocals, visuals, acting, choreo, a story. this is a banger!!!" shared one individual on X.

"This is by far the best solo release. Jisoo gave us vocals, high-quality mv and fun choreography" read another comment on X.

"high quality music video, vocals, choreo, visuals, a good song all combined made by her own company, oh jisoo there's no one like you in kpop" added another individual on X.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo makes solo comeback with AMORTAGE and lead single Earthquake

The eldest BLACKPINK member has officially returned as a soloist with her mini-album AMORTAGE. The album consists of 4 tracks, with Earthquake serving as the lead single.

Accompanying the release, she has unveiled the music video for Earthquake, which presents a striking concept blending fantasy and reality. The video follows an office worker whose monotonous routine is disrupted when she receives a text from her loved one at 10:10.

However, before she can respond, a black-gloved hand confiscates her phone and seals it in an evidence packet, hinting at a deeper mystery. The setting then shifts as the protagonist finds herself undergoing a lie detector test, where she is questioned about her true feelings.

In response, she compares her emotions to being hit by an "earthquake" and experiencing an overwhelming rush. As the intensity builds, a car crashes into the room, allowing her to retrieve her phone and reply to the text.

Musically, Earthquake contrasts with the BLACKPINK member’s debut solo track Flower from her 2023 album ME. While both songs explore themes of love, Earthquake features a stronger, more dynamic sound. The chorus delivers a pulsating beat drop, enhancing its energetic appeal.

The music video concludes with an unexpected twist, revealing that the high-stakes events were purely the protagonist’s imagination. The scene returns to reality as she continues her work, having only experienced a fleeting moment of excitement.

Lyrically, Earthquake conveys the intensity of attraction, comparing love to an uncontrollable force of nature. The track builds anticipation through its pre-chorus before delivering an explosive chorus that mirrors the unpredictability of an actual earthquake. The bridge further emphasizes surrendering to emotions despite the looming uncertainty.

The three other songs in AMORTAGE besides Earthquake are:

Your Love

Tears

Hugs & Kisses

Each song represents a different stage of a relationship, making the album an exploration of love’s emotional journey.

To celebrate the release, the singer will hold a special fan event, ‘Soo In Love,’ at CGV Cheongdam CineCity in Seoul. She will also connect with fans across Asia through a fan meeting tour, making stops in seven major cities, including Manila, Bangkok, and Tokyo

Beyond music, Jisoo is also making waves in acting. She stars in the romantic zombie drama Newtopia, which premiered on February 7, 2025, on Coupang TV and is available for streaming on Prime Video.

