"QUEEN FACTS" - Fans celebrate as Jisoo's AMORTAGE shatters records in China, becoming 2025's best-selling album in just 30 minutes

BLACKPINK member Jisoo's highly anticipated EP AMORTAGE is making waves in China, setting multiple records within minutes of its release. The album, which dropped on February 14, 2025, through her label Blissoo and Warner Records, has quickly become the country's best-selling album of the year.

It also has earned the titles of the highest-selling album, highest-selling solo album, highest-selling K-pop album, and highest-selling international album of 2025, according to China Music Data. Within just 2 minutes, AMORTAGE achieved gold certification on QQ Music, making it the fastest album in 2025 to reach that milestone.

Fans celebrate the BLACKPINK member’s triumphant return as a soloist, marking a new era following her departure from YG Entertainment and Interscope Records in 2023. They are also celebrating Jisoo’s record-breaking success with AMORTAGE, flooding social media with excitement and admiration. They are calling these achievements,

"QUEEN FACTS 💅"

Fans are highlighting how AMORTAGE reaching gold certification on QQ Music in just two minutes proves her massive popularity.

"HELLO?!?;!?!:?!!"("!$!"($+!$+"+$ OH THE JISOO'S IMPACT 🔥" comments one fan.

"JISOO HITS THEM LIKE AN EARTHQUAKE!!!" shares one netizen.

"OH OH CBLINKS AND CSOOYAS AND CNETZ REALLY LOVE JISOO SM" writes an X user.

"A Queen is always a queen .. thats her usual 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻" reads one comment on X.

Fans are also raving about AMORTAGE. Many praise the EP’s sound, lyrics, and production, with some even declaring it her best release to date.

"About AMORTAGE.. It's a MASTERPIECE The whole album is excellent, every song! Excellent quality from composition, production and editing! You can really see a whole story being told, in a relatable and super engaging way. The melody sticks in your head, and" posts this fan.

"Call me a sensitive person but cried while listening to Your Love. Earphones on, dark room, no noise , just me and Jisoo’s voice for 2mn 🥺 I used to dream for days like this" shares one individual on X.

"Omg the way I screamed so hard when Cha Seungwon appear with her 😭 The level of cinematic artisty with this MV is sooo 🔥 Kpop artist + actress JISOO in one, damn that's so hot! This song is already stuck in my head like an earthquake! CONGRATS QUEEN! 💖🔥✨️" one individual writes.

"the title track and bsides are so good, even the mv got me gagged like??? her potential has been wasted all these years 😭" adds anither fan.

Jisoo begins new solo chapter with AMORTAGE, announces fan event and Asia tour

The BLACKPINK member has officially launched her solo career with the release of her debut extended play, AMORTAGE. Arriving on Valentine’s Day, the 4-track project represents a significant milestone as her first full-length solo endeavor, following her 2023 single album Me.

The EP explores the various emotional stages of love, blending rich storytelling with her distinct artistic style. The project marks a new chapter for Jisoo. After concluding Blackpink’s Born Pink World Tour in 2023, she departed from YG Entertainment to establish her independent label, Blissoo, in February 2024. Talking in an interview about AMORTAGE with Rolling Stone, the artist has said about the album,

“My debut mini album Amortage is finally here,” she then adds “It is a collection of stories about love – the highs, the lows and everything in between. I poured my heart into this project and I’m so excited to share it with you all. Thank you, Blinks, for your endless love and support. This one’s for you!”

AMORTAGE, the title merges the Latin word "amor," meaning love, with "montage," symbolizing the different phases of a relationship. This release paints a vivid picture of love’s journey, capturing its highs and lows through deeply personal storytelling.

The BLACKPINK member co-wrote all four tracks alongside Jordan Roman and other collaborators, while Blissoo and The Wavys handled the production. For the first time, the artist is independently unveiling a solo album, blending two Korean tracks with two English ones. Here is the tracklist of AMORTAGE :

Earthquake Your Love Tears Hugs & Kisses

The album’s concept navigates the complexities of relationships, reflecting on the emotions that define each stage. Each song in the EP conveys a distinct emotion—Earthquake captures the electrifying rush of a new romance, Your Love, and expresses the happiness of being in love. Tears delves into the pain of heartbreak and Hugs & Kisses reflects the sense of liberation and self-growth after moving on.

The singer first made her solo debut in 2023 with the singles Flower and All Eyes on Me. However, AMORTAGE is her first fully developed project outside of Blackpink, aligning her with fellow members Lisa, Jennie, and Rosé, who have also pursued individual music ventures.

As a Blackpink member, she has contributed to nine Billboard Hot 100 hits and played a key role in the group's historic achievements. That includes becoming the first Korean act to headline Coachella and topping the Billboard 200 with Born Pink.

To celebrate the release, Jisoo will hold a special fan event, ‘Soo In Love,’ at CGV Cheongdam CineCity in Seoul. She will also connect with fans across Asia through a fan meeting tour, making stops in seven major cities, including Manila, Bangkok, and Tokyo.

The physical edition of AMORTAGE is available in four versions: Black, Purple, App (KIT), and Reels (NFC). Alongside her music career, Jisoo is also set to star in the upcoming romantic zombie drama Newtopia. The drama premiered on February 7, 2025, via Coupang TV and is available for streaming on Prime Video.

