"The demand is unstoppable" — Fans react as BLACKPINK's Jisoo's AMORTAGE becomes fastest album by K-pop female act to exceed 100k Ktown4u pre-orders 

BLACKPINK's Jisoo recently made headlines for breaking records in pre-orders with her upcoming solo album AMORTAGE. The pre-orders for the album commenced on February 3, 2025. The Flower vocalist's new mini-album broke the previous record of her own album, ME, to become the fastest album by a K-pop female act to surpass 100,000 pre-orders on Ktown4u.

AMORTAGE reportedly recorded more than 85,000 pre-orders alone in China, as per @jisookpopchart, a fan account on X. Jisoo's new album, which will be released on February 14, 2025.

Fans of the BLACKPINK idol were delighted by her latest milestone and flooded the internet with praise for the female idol. One X user wrote:

“In less than 24 hours, #AMORTAGE has sold out on Ktown4u for the second time! It also sold 50K copies in China within just 3 hours!! The demand is unstoppable”

Many other mixed reactions to BLACKPINK's Jisoo's latest milestone were seen online. While some called it the "rebirth of the pop superstar," others said that only she can break her own records.

"The humble girl making history again 'The Rebirth of the Pop Superstar'J#JISOO," wrote a fan.

"nobody's breaking MISS KOREA's records but ONLY herself again and again, speak on her nicely," commented another fan.

"Hybe was right when he said jisoo has a very strong fanbase. No we dont linger around social media, we are real people who have real job," stated an admirer.

Some referred to her as the queen of Album of the Year, aka AOTY, while others were surprised by the record set by BLACKPINK's Jisoo.

"SHE'S THE QUEEN OF AOTY," commented another fan.

"only Jisoo can break Jisoo's record," wrote another admirer.

"I feel like everybody's acting as if this is normal I MEAN THIS IS INSANE????," commented a fan.

"How is this possible like to me it carries the same weight as someone telling me unicorns are real," wrote an admirer.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo's AMORTAGE will feature four songs

The BLACKPINK member's upcoming solo album is slated for release on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2025. AMORTAGE will include a total of four tracks:

earthquake

Your Love

TEARS

Hugs&Kisses

The earthquake is the title track of AMORTAGE. As featured on the album's poster, the title of Jisoo's album AMORTAGE means:

"amortage" is a fusion of amor (love) and montage, capturing the essence of love's journey -fleeting moments stitched together into a vivid, unforgettable reel.”

As revealed by AMORTAGE's upcoming schedule, the concept posters will be released on February 5, 6, and 7, 2025. Following this, the track spoiler will come out on February 10, 2025.

Further, the MV teaser of the album is scheduled for February 12, 2025, and a special release event is set to be held on February 14, 2025.

Besides the mini-album, BLACKPINK's Jisoo is also taking another step in her career as an actress with the upcoming romantic zombie Korean drama Newtopia. The series is slated to be premiered on February 7, 2025, via the COUPANG TV network.

