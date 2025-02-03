“Youngjoo is a character that only Jisoo could portray” - Director Yoon Sung-hyun opens up on working with the BLACKPINK member in ‘Newtopia’

On February 3, 2025, South Korean news agency MyDaily published the story of Director Yoon Sung-hyun talking about his experience working with BLACKPINK’s Jisoo in the new drama Newtopia. The BLACKPINK member plays the female protagonist, Kang Young-joo, in the upcoming romantic zombie drama Newtopia, which will premiere on February 7, 2025.

While talking to the news media, Director Yoon praised Jisoo’s performance as an actress. He emphasized how crucial her role is in the story and that Jisoo portrayed it well. He complimented Jisoo’s sense of humor, which was essential for Young-joo’s character.

“I felt lucky to work with Jisoo. By the time you reach Episode 8, you’ll feel that Youngjoo is a character that only Jisoo could portray. She did an excellent job. As I mentioned at the production presentation, Youngjoo’s humor is crucial to her character. There needed to be a natural comedic element, and Jisoo herself has a great sense of humor. Working with her was a fortunate experience, and there were no difficulties at all.”

Director Yoon also highlighted his initial doubts about casting Jisoo, as she hadn’t appeared in another drama since Snowdrop, which was released in 2021. Following this, he added that the female idol’s commitment to her role was impressive as she worked tirelessly. He went on to say that her role was physically demanding, but Jisoo handled it well with a smile.

“Since she hadn’t acted in a project after Snowdrop, I initially wondered, ‘Will she be okay?’ However, she dedicated four days a week to script readings and worked tirelessly. Seeing her commitment, I had no concerns or difficulties.”

He added:

“Jisoo came fully prepared for filming. It was a physically demanding shoot, and there are even more intense scenes beyond what has been shown so far. I’m grateful that she always tackled the action scenes with a smile.”

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s Newtopia is a romantic zombie drama

The much-awaited COUPANG TV drama is slated to release its first episode on February 7, 2025. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo will appear in Newtopia alongside talents such as Park Jeong-min, Kim Jun-han, Lee Hak-joo, Tang Jun-sang, Hong Seo-hee, and Im Sung-jae. The drama is an adaption of the novel Influenza (인플루엔자) authored by Han Sang-woon.

Jisoo’s Newtopia is the story of a soldier, Lee Jae-yun, and his girlfriend, Kang Young-joo. They are then warned of a zombie outbreak and try to defend themselves against hordes of zombies while sprinting toward one another in an air defense unit in a Seoul high-rise.

Jae-yun joined the military while looking for alternative services in the defense industry. Worried about his prospects, he develops an obsession with his girlfriend. They eventually break up but find themselves in a world overrun by zombies.

He battled the zombie invasion and gradually emerged as the squad’s leader. Young-joo is a rookie employee in a company, confused about her feelings before her separation from Jae-yun. As she travels to reunite with her ex-boyfriend, she encounters a zombie outbreak and progressively gains strength in the battle for survival.

In addition to Newtopia, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is also getting ready for the release of her solo album AMORTAGE, dropping on February 14, 2025.

