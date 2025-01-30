"Drop the skincare pls" - Fans rave as Dex praises BLACKPINK Jisoo's beauty in recent interview

BLACKPINK's Jisoo left fans in awe after her recent appearance on Dex's Fridge Interview, uploaded on YouTube channel @ch117 on January 30, 2025. During their chat, host Dex couldn't stop admiring her radiant skin, sparking an online frenzy over her skincare routine.

In the interview, Jisoo and Dex, both born in 1995, touched on their shared birth year during their conversation. However, the YouTuber remarked that the Snowdrop actress looked younger than her age before adding that she was even more stunning in person.

He described her beauty with a striking term, calling her a "visual gangster." As she laughed at the remark, he went on to praise her flawless, poreless skin, comparing it to ceramic. He even joked that her face was so luminous he felt hesitant to speak.

"My brain is not working. Her face is so shiny that I can't dare talk," said Dex, smiling.

Following the interview, fans flooded social media with reactions, praising her visuals and demanding to know the K-pop sensation's skincare secrets. One fan commented,

"Drop the skincare pls."

"Absolutely, Jisoo! The prettiest in person!!" said another fan.

"Didn't expect that the whole video is 1 hour like I was so busy admiring JISOO's beauty. Does it makes sense 😭," posted one netizen.

"I remember when Jisoo came out of SG for soundcheck, I just couldn't help but say "MAMA MARY, YOU'RE SO BEAUTIFUL!!!" wrote an X user.

"Everyone saying same thing 🥺❤️," read one comment on X.

Dex's compliments reinforced what fans had been saying, but they also sparked envy as many wished they could also see the FLOWER singer's beauty up close.

"you saw her up close? you were flirting with her all the time? and you got the chance to listen to her song before her own fans??!!! I'm so fcking jealous i want to be dex in my next life 😭," said one netizen.

"Dex praising Jisoo's visuals and saying she even looks younger than him though they are the same age 😭💖 "Your skin is so good, I can't even see a pore, it's like a ceramic" SHE'S SO PRETTY FR, IT'S INSANE 😩✨️," remarked an X user.

"Dex bruh you are sooo luckkyyy," wrote one fan.

"I don't blame him, my brain would also get stuck if I had Jisoo face to face," added this person on X.

Jisoo's projects in 2025: Solo debut, zombie drama, and big-screen breakthrough

Jisoo is gearing up for a busy year ahead with an array of projects lined up. On February 14, 2025, the BLACKPINK member will unveil her much-anticipated mini album, ARMORTAGE, marking a significant milestone in her solo music career.

Fans can expect a sneak peek ahead of the release, as the artist will reveal the official tracklist and title song poster on February 4, 2025. Following this, she will also release three concept posters for the album on February 5, 6, and 7.

In addition to her musical debut, the BLACKPINK member is set to star as Kang Young-joo in the new drama Newtopia, a comedy-zombie series that premieres on February 7, 2025. The show will air on Coupang Play in South Korea and stream globally on Prime Video.

The drama follows the story of Kang Young-joo, an engineer thrust into a zombie apocalypse alongside her boyfriend, Lee Jae-yoon (Park Jeong-min). As the couple struggles with survival amid chaos, their relationship faces numerous tests, blending humor, romance, and suspense in a fresh take on the zombie genre. Directed by Yoon Sung-hyun, known for Bleak Night and Time to Hunt, the series features slapstick humor and heartfelt moments.

The singer-actress will also make her film debut in The Prophet: Omniscient Reader, a highly anticipated adaptation of the web novel Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint. Scheduled for release in July 2025, the film will see Jisoo sharing the screen with a stellar cast, including Lee Min-ho, Ahn Hyo-seop, Nana, and Chae Soo-bin.

With a dynamic lineup of music, television, and film projects, Jisoo's 2025 promises to be a landmark year. Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of these ventures, marking a new chapter in her career.

The Dex's Fridge Interview with Jisoo is available to watch on YouTube. The host, Kim Jin-young, widely recognized as Dex, is a South Korean actor and YouTuber. He first gained prominence as a contestant on Netflix's dating show Single's Inferno season 2. His growing popularity led him to return as a host for seasons 3 and 4.

