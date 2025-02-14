"They need to get together soon" — Fans react as Jisoo hints at a dance challenge with BLACKPINK members following her solo album, AMORTAGE release

On February 14, 2025, Jisoo engaged with fans through a live chat on the Melon app, where she shared updates about her solo album, AMORTAGE. During the session, she revealed that all BLACKPINK members had reached out to congratulate her on the release.

Ad

Jisoo also mentioned a playful exchange with the members, saying,

"All the members contacted me to congratulate me haha lol. They said to wear airpods on one side and do the challenge secretly at work lol. That’s a good idea kekeke. If I catch the members, I’ll make them do the challenge with me right away, I’ll be Miss Content Creator again."

Ad

Trending

Following her comments, fans took to social media, expressing excitement over the possibility of a BLACKPINK reunion for the challenge. Many hoped to see the members together soon, fueling anticipation for their next interaction. One fan commented,

"they need to get together soon."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"GET THEM UNDER ONE ROOF NOWWW," said one netizen.

"PLEASE DO THE CHALLENGE TOGETHER…. Soooyaaaa I laavvv yaaa," wrote an X user.

"She’s really the backbone of the group," commented this individual on X.

"for a second I got excited about the idea of the pinks finally doing challenges together.... and then remembered they're never in the same country...," shared this fan.

Ad

With fans eagerly anticipating a group moment, Jisoo’s playful hint has only added to the excitement surrounding AMORTAGE and potential BLACKPINK interactions.

"that's sisterhood and now y'all should stop equating posts on socmedia to the actual amount of support the pinks give to each others," said one X user.

"AHHHCK NEED THE CHALLENGE! GIRLS GO HOME TO SK NOW," wrote this netizen.

Ad

"Got excited about the idea of them doing the challenge all together but their a***es are never in the same country at the same time sigh," read a comment on X.

"the pinks really are the most supportive when it comes to jisoo," added one individual on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jisoo and other BLACKPINK members shine in 2025 with solo projects and plans for a group comeback

Jisoo has officially launched her solo career with the release of AMORTAGE, her debut extended play, which arrived on February 14, 2025. This 4-track project marks a major milestone, following her 2023 single album Me. The EP delves into different emotional stages of love, combining heartfelt storytelling with her signature artistry.

Ad

After concluding BLACKPINK’s Born Pink World Tour in 2023, Jisoo parted ways with YG Entertainment and established her independent label, Blissoo, in February 2024. AMORTAGE reflects this new chapter, blending the Latin word “amor” (love) with “montage” to symbolize the evolving nature of relationships.

Jisoo co-wrote all 4 songs alongside Jordan Roman and other collaborators, while production was handled by Blissoo and The Wavys. The EP features a mix of Korean and English tracks, marking her first independently released solo album. Each song explores a different aspect of love—Earthquake captures the thrill of new romance, Your Love celebrates happiness in a relationship, Tears conveys heartbreak, and Hugs & Kisses reflects personal growth after moving on.

Ad

To celebrate the release, Jisoo will host a special fan event, Soo In Love, at CGV Cheongdam CineCity in Seoul. Followed by this, she will also hold a fan meeting tour across seven major cities, including Manila, Bangkok, and Tokyo.

The physical album is available in four editions: Black, Purple, App (KIT), and Reels (NFC). Beyond music, Jisoo has also stepped into acting, starring in Newtopia, a romantic zombie drama that premiered on February 7, 2025, via Coupang TV. The series is also available for streaming on Prime Video.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, in 2025, the other members of BLACKPINK have been actively pursuing individual projects, showcasing their diverse talents across music, acting, and more.

Lisa is set to release her debut solo album, Alter Ego, on February 28, 2025. The album comprises 12 tracks, including the disco-pop single Born Again, a collaboration with Doja Cat and RAYE. The music video for Born Again, directed by Bardia Zeinali, features the artists as modern-day goddesses and warriors, celebrating female empowerment and personal freedom.

Ad

Rosé released her debut solo album, Rosie, on December 6, 2024, featuring the lead single Toxic Till the End. The music video for the single, directed by Ramez Silyan, portrays a tumultuous love story and has garnered significant attention. She has actively promoted her album with performances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and at events like the Gala des Pièces Jaunes 2025 in Paris and the GMO Sonic 2025 music festival in Japan.

Ad

In addition to Toxic Till the End, Rosé collaborated with Bruno Mars on the single APT., released on October 18, 2024. The song, inspired by a popular South Korean drinking game, blends pop, pop-punk, and new wave elements. APT. achieved significant commercial success, topping charts on Spotify, iTunes, and Billboard in multiple countries and amassing over a billion views on YouTube within three months.

Jennie has been expanding her horizons into acting, participating in the series The Idol. She has also released the single Mantra, which will be the lead single of her upcoming album Ruby. Set to drop on March 7, 2025, Ruby will include 15 songs and feature collaborations with a diverse lineup of global artists.

Ad

The album boasts contributions from Childish Gambino, Doechii, Dominic Fike, Dua Lipa, FKJ, and Kali Uchis, adding to the excitement surrounding her solo debut. Recently, Jennie has released the music video for ZEN, another track from her highly anticipated debut solo album, Ruby.

Despite their individual pursuits, the members have expressed a strong desire to reunite as a group. BLACKPINK has also announced plans for a comeback and a world tour in 2025, marking their return to the global stage after their last group activities in late 2023. While specific dates and locations have yet to be disclosed, fans can anticipate new music and performances from the quartet in the near future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback