BTS's j-hope, BLACKPINK's Rosé, & G-Dragon lead K-Pop takeover at Le Gala Des Pièces Jaunes 2025: Complete setlist, highlights & more

Le Gala Des Pièces Jaunes 2025 took place on January 23, 2025. The event, which was held at the Paris La Défense Arena, saw a plethora of global artists taking the stage with stunning performances. The K-pop scene at the event was led by BTS's j-hope, BLACKPINK's Rosé, and BigBang's G-Dragon and Taeyang.

The internet was taken by a storm with performances by these global K-pop artists. They graced the stage with their hit tracks like Toxic Till the End, Home Sweet Home, On the Street, and more. Appreciating BigBang's G-Dragon and Taeyand's performance, one fan wrote on X:

"The performance was amazing, the crowd was hyped, GDYB served looks and stage presence… no matter what agenda some people try to push, the truth is Bigbang’s music and lives are always unmatched... i’m so happy"

What was the K-pop setlist for Le Gala Des Pièces Jaunes 2025?

The set list for K-pop performances at the Le Gala Des Pièces Jaunes 2025 saw a comeback of several fan-favorite tracks. The artists performed their songs with pomp and gusto at the event. The complete K-pop setlist for Le Gala Des Pièces Jaunes 2025 was as follows:

j-hope - On The Street (solo version), More, and Mic Drop (with orchestra)

Taeyang X Hyuk Lee - Eyes, Nose, Lips (with orchestra)

G-Dragon - Power (with orchestra)

G-Dragon X Taeyang - Home Sweet Home and Good Boy (without orchestra)

Rosé X Lang Lang - Number One Girl (with orchestra)

Rosé - Stay a Little Longer, Toxic Till the End, and APT. (with orchestra)

What did BLACKPINK’s Rosé, & G-Dragon perform at Le Gala Des Pièces Jaunes 2025?

Speaking of G-Dragon's performance, he was introduced as the 'King of K-pop.' The rapper, known for his artistry as a member of the K-pop group BigBang and also his solo works, took to the stage with powerful performances of past hit tracks like Power, followed by Good Boy and Home Sweet Home, with Taeyang.

Daesung, who also collaborated on Home Sweet Home, was absent. Taeyang also performed his hit solo track Eyes, Nose, Lips.

BTS member j-hope presented an energetic set with a mix of his solo and group tracks. The crowd went crazy over his performance and began chanting BTS' fan chant to show support for the artist. j-hope also met with the French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron.

BLACKPINK member Rosé's performance was also well-loved by the fans. She performed APT. her latest viral song, originally sang in collaboration with American singer Bruno Mars. She also performed her solo numbers Toxic Till the End and Stay a little longer.

The event also saw performances by popular artists like John Legend, Katy Perry, and Aya Nakamura, among others. The artists' interactions, both on and off stage, went viral as the fans cheered on for their dream collaborations.

