Kim Seon-ho joins Fantagio Entertainment 

On March 1, 2025, the South Korean media outlet Dailyan reported that the South Korean actor Kim Seon-ho had signed an exclusive contract with Fantagio Entertainment. The company further announced that it would support the artist. They added, as translated:

"Kim Seon-ho has signed an exclusive contract with Fantagio. He is an actor who is receiving lots of love in a variety of fields for his steady acting talent and his outstanding charms, and we will be unsparing in our full support so that he can display his abilities in diverse projects and fields."

As Kim Seon-ho emerged as the newest addition to the family of Fantagio Entertainment, the agency requested full support for the male actor. They added that they hope to receive lots of love and support for the Start-Up artist. The record label further promised to provide complete cooperation so that he could showcase his acting range through several different shows and fields. They stated:

"We ask for your continued support and love for Actor Kim Seonho, who has become a new member of the Fantagio family."

For those unversed, Kim Seon-ho's previous agency, Salt Entertainment, confirmed in December 2024 that their exclusive contract with him would expire in February 2025. It is to be noted that both sides had decided to part ways on a positive note after a thorough discussion and talks. He remained with the agency for over six years.

Meanwhile, Fantagio Entertainment is home to several talented actors and actresses, including Cha Eun-woo, Ong Seong-wu, Kim Do-yeon, Choi Yoo-jung, Baek Yoon-sik, Bae Jee-wan, Ahn Se-min, and others. The agency also manages K-pop groups, namely ASTRO and LUN8.

In recent news, Kim Seon-ho was confirmed for the upcoming romance series Can This Love Be Translated? He has been paired with the female actress Go Youn-jung. It is helmed by director Yoo Young-eun and penned by the acclaimed writers, the Hong Sisters, aka Hong Jung-eun and Hong Mi-ran. Production for the much-anticipated series kick-started in June 2024.

He previously made his film debut with the thriller movie The Childe. The project was premiered on June 21, 2023. He acted alongside a talented cast, including Kang Tae-joo, Kim Kang-woo, Go Ara, Lee Ki-young, Heo Joon-seok, and others.

He would make a cameo appearance in the much-anticipated series When Life Gives You Tangerines. The drama features IU and Park Bo-gum. It is slated to premiere on March 7, 2025, on Netflix. He was also confirmed for the upcoming series In the Net alongside Park Gyu-young.

