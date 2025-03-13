  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "Legendary Queen"- Fans react as BLACKPINK's Jennie becomes the most streamed K-Pop female soloist in Spotify history

"Legendary Queen"- Fans react as BLACKPINK's Jennie becomes the most streamed K-Pop female soloist in Spotify history

By Kirti Tiwari
Modified Mar 13, 2025 11:18 GMT
Fans react as BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK's Jennie becomes the most streamed K-Pop female soloist in Spotify history (Image via Instagram/@jennierubyjane)

On March 12, 2025, @PopBase reported that BLACKPINK's Jennie emerged as the most streamed K-pop female soloist in the history of the audio-listening platform Spotify, leaving the fandom proud.

Ad

For those unversed, the female artist recently dropped her first full-length solo album, Ruby, on March 7, 2025, through OA Entertainment and Columbia Records. The fifteen songs from the album have been listed below:

  1. Intro: Jane (with FKJ)
  2. Like Jennie
  3. Start a War
  4. Handlebars (feat. Dua Lipa)
  5. With the IE
  6. ExtraL (feat. Doechii)
  7. Mantra
  8. Love Hangover (with Dominic Fike)
  9. Zen
  10. Damn Right (feat. Childish Gambino & Kali Uchis)
  11. F.T.S.
  12. Filter
  13. Seoul City
  14. Starlight
  15. Twin
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Subsequently, the female artist's latest milestone circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They expressed pride in BLACKPINK's Jennie's achievement. An X user tweeted:

"Legendary Queen Jennie."
Ad

The internet users flaunted that BLACKPINK's Jennie broke records with only one album.

"I am SO proud of this girl because my god it's easy to say she was hated for 5 years and she is breaking records with just one album???? girl you ATE and you DESERVE it all," a fan reacted.
"That hate she endured for years is the reason why her album is breaking records. She was able to deliver her frustration, anger, and pain through the album after years of silence," a fan shared.
Ad
"She deserves it so much," a fan commented.

The internet users mentioned that BLACKPINK's Jennie was a talented woman, with expertise in both singing and writing lyrics.

"Dare i say the biggest kpop soloist at the moment," a user shared.
"Honestly her album ate so this is deserved," a user commented.
"I've just listened to her album today and that's really great! She's definitely amazing woman & talanted song writer," a user mentioned.
Ad

More about BLACKPINK's Jennie

The South Korean singer, rapper, and songwriter Jennie made her official debut with BLACKPINK in August 2016. The band released the single album Square One through YG Entertainment. The record featured two tracks, including Whistle and Boombayah.

She further unveiled her debut single Solo on November 12, 2018, through YG Entertainment and Interscope Records. It was composed and penned by Teddy. She received multiple accolades, including a Circle Chart Music Award, a Golden Disc Award, and a Billboard Women in Music Award, among others.

Ad

In recent news, BLACKPINK's Jennie became the first Korean soloist to receive the honor of the Global Force Award at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music.

Quick Links

Edited by Arunava Dutta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी