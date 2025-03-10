"We only in March"— Internet reacts to Billboard naming Doechii Women of the Year 2025

Billboard officially announced on March 11, 2025 that Doechii would win Woman of the Year recognition at the Billboard Women in Music event which will unfold at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California on March 29, 2025. The rapper earned this honor after achieving major critical and commercial success during her breakthrough year through her Grammy victory with Alligator Bites Never Heal.

She also became the second rapper to earn this prestigious honor following Cardi B. Fans reacted differently to the rapper's Woman of the Year recognition as some people applaud the achievement but others doubt why an award would be given during the third month of the year.

Some social media users were quick to express confusion over the award’s timing.

"We only in March," one X user commented.

"Of the year 2025? It’s March," another user tweeted similary.

"Uh...yall know 2025 isn’t over right?" another person wrote on X.

Despite the skepticism, many fans defended rapper’s win, arguing that her impact on the music industry justifies the honor.

"She soon to be the standard in female rap," a fan stated.

"Well deserved. She’s been working for years on her craft and gets better and better," another fan agreed.

"Close call between her and Sabrina but I’m not mad at it. She’s been killing," some other fan commented.

Doechii's rise in the music industry

Doechii’s rapid ascent in the music industry has been marked by several notable achievements. She first gained attention with her viral single What It Is (Block Boy), which became a Billboard Hot 100 hit. Her debut mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal, further solidified her status, climbing to No. 14 on the Billboard 200.

In addition to her Grammy win, she recently won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding New Artist. Billboard's editorial director, Hannah Karp, praised Doechii’s genre-blending sound and innovation, stating, as reported by Billboard.

"With her genre-blending sound, Doechii is redefining what it means to be a trailblazer in the music industry. We are honored to celebrate Doechii and cheer on her continued success!"

American rapper joins an elite group of past Woman of the Year recipients, including Taylor Swift, SZA, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, and last year’s honoree, Karol G. She is also the third artist to progress from Billboard’s Rising Star award to Woman of the Year, following Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, as reported by Billboard.

The 2025 Billboard Women in Music event will be hosted by Emmy-nominated actress Laverne Cox and will air live on VIZIO WatchFree+ at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on March 29, 2025.

The event will also recognize other honorees, including aespa (Group of the Year), Ángela Aguilar (Breakthrough Award), Erykah Badu (Icon Award), GloRilla (Powerhouse Award), Gracie Abrams (Songwriter of the Year), JENNIE (Global Force Award), Megan Moroney (Rulebreaker Award), Meghan Trainor (Hitmaker Award), Muni Long (Rising Star Award), and Tyla (Impact Award).

