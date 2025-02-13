"SO DESERVED"- Fans proud as aespa set to be honored with the 'Group of the Year’ at this year's Billboard Women in Music

On February 12, 2025, Billboard announced that the South Korean band aespa would be honored with the title of Group of the Year at this year's Billboard Women in Music, leaving the K-pop Community proud. The event has been scheduled to take place at YouTube Theater, Los Angeles, California, on March 29, 2025.

For those unversed, Billboard's Women in Music event annually recognizes music's rising artists, creators, executives, and producers for their contributions to society, industry, and community. The limited presale tickets for the upcoming event will be available from February 12, 2025, at 10 am PT.

Subsequently, the female group's latest milestone circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They stated that they deserved the recognition, and an X user tweeted:

"SO DESERVED"

The fandom stated that member Ningning would be crying over the latest recognition. Many flaunted that the girl group would always be famous and relevant.

"We really need AESPA especially Ningning to interact, make a dance challenge, even collab with TYLA, MUNI LONG, and MEGHAN TRAINOR. This is gonna be FIRE,"- a fan shared.

"My girls will always be famous and relevant,"- a fan reacted.

"IM CRYING FOR SURE NINGNING IS LITERALLY GIGGLING KICKING HER FEET RNN,"- a fan commented.

Many Internet users mentioned that the girl band paved the way for the fourth-generation K-pop group.

"aespa paved the way for 4th gen groups,"- a user reacted.

"MTV Europe MTV Japan Billboard Woman in Music OH aespa THE WOMEN U ARE! haters can't even stop u to shine,"- a user shared.

"Super deserved they basically owned 2024 and no one was close to it!!! They aren't stopping either!! Go aespa,"- a user mentioned.

More about aespa

The South Korean girl group features four members, including Karina, Winter, Giselle, and Ningning. They have been formed and managed by SM Entertainment. The band has been associated with other groups, including Warner Japan, Warner, and SM Entertainment.

The four-member group made its official debut on November 17, 2020, with Black Mamba. It was released through SM Entertainment. The track was later incorporated into the band's second extended play, Girls. The record was dropped on July 8, 2022, through SM Entertainment. It featured 10 tracks, including Girls, Illusion, Life's Too Short, ICU, Lingo, Black Mamba, Forever, Dreams Come True, and others.

The band released their fifth extended play, Whiplash, on October 21, 2024. It featured six tracks, including Whiplash, Kill It, Flights Not Feelings, Pink Hoodie, Flowers, and Just Another Girl.

