2024 Melon Yearly-End Chart: TWS, IU, aespa and others tops the annual rankings

The South Korean music streaming service Melon disclosed its much-awaited 2024 Yearly-End Chart, including the hit tracks from both rookie and well-established artists, such as TWS, IU, aespa, DAY6, and other K-pop bands. The list has been determined by the download figures and streaming garnered throughout the year.

The top five solo artists/groups who have topped the survey with their music have been listed below:

TWS (plot twist) (G)I-DLE (Fate) aespa (Supernova) IU (Love wins all) DAY6 (Time of Our Life)

Meanwhile, Lim Young-woong occupied the Melon's annual rankings chart with his ten tracks, while NewJeans ruled with eight songs. The other artists, such as IVE, and (G)I-DLE, proved their influence as their six and five songs respectively, charted on the survey.

DAY6 was also the only male group that had the most entries on the 2024 Melon Yearly-End chart, including Time of Our Life, You Were Beautiful, Welcome to the Show, and Happy.

ILLIT, NewJeans, Zico, Jungkook, and others occupied Melon's 2024 Yearly-End Chart with their hit tracks

As the DAY6 occupied the sixth position on Melon's 2024 Yearly-End chart with their track Time of Our Life, the band was followed by other artists. Following the top five groups/artists that charted, the below-mentioned K-pop artists and songs were some of the most downloaded and streamed songs on the Annual rankings survey.

Lim Jae-hyun (Rhapsody of Sadness)

DAY6 (You Were Beautiful)

ILLIT (Magnetic)

Changsub (Heavenly fate)

QWER (TBH)

Taeyeon (To.X)

Lee Mujin (Episode)

Nerd Connection (If I have you only)

ECLIPSE (Sudden Shower)

NewJeans (How Sweet)

BIBI (Bam Yang Gang)

DAY6 (Welcome to the Show)

Parc Jae Jung (Let's Say Goodbye)

Zico (Spot!)

aespa (Drama)

IVE (I AM)

Bumjin ( A Letter)

NewJeans (Hype Boy)

LE SSERAFIM (Perfect Night)

RIIZE (Love 119)

IVE (HEYA)

Sung Si-kyung (Every moment of you)

Jungkook (Seven feat. Latto) Clean Version

The other artists who were listed on Melon's Yearly-End rankings were AKMU (How can I love the heartbreak, you're the one I love), Crush (Love You With All My Heart), Lim Young-woong (Love Always Run Away), and others.

Meanwhile, the songs with the biggest number of cumulative listeners on Melon have been provided below in 2024 with the figures:

Plot Twist (57.7 M) FATE (57.2 M) Supernova (54.2 M) Love wins all (52. M) Time of Our Life (52.3 M) Rhapsody of Sadness (49.7 M) Magnetic (48 M) You Were Beautiful (47.8 M) Heavenly Fate (45.7 M) To. X (45.6 M)

The K-pop community shared multiple congratulatory snippets for their favorite K-pop acts and artists who topped the chart with their hit tracks and albums.

