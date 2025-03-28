"That girl is an alien" — Tyler, The Creator says he discovered Doechii after someone recommended her on YouTube and was "blown away"

Tyler, The Creator recounted how he first discovered Doechii during a recent interview with Canadian celebrity journalist Narduar the Human Serviette. Tyler and Narduar recently reconnected for their 7th interview, which premiered on YouTube on March 27, 2025.

During the interview, Narduar asked Tyler how he came to know about Doechii, mentioning the rappers' collaboration on Tyler's song Balloon from his recent album Chromakopia. Tyler, The Creator explained that someone had recommended one of her songs from her mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal, on YouTube. Dubbing her a "genius," he said:

“Genius. Love her. That girl is an alien. She’s an alien."

He continued:

"I came across Doechii... someone on YouTube recommended her Catflish record or Nissan Altima or whatever, it was short. I was like, 'Huh, what is this? Damn, this girl pretty as hell,' and I clicked it and I was like blown away and I kept going and kept going and kept going and I was like, 'Oh my God," and I DM'ed her like, 'N***a, I'm gonna need you in a few months or whatever.' And then we linked and, yeah, she's incredible."

Tyler, The Creator continued that he was so happy when she won her first Grammy in February 2025, adding that the industry should continue to support artists like Doechii, who care about integrity in their artistry. For context, Doechii became the third woman to win Best Rap Album at the Grammys.

Tyler, The Creator is not the only West Coast rapper to support Doechii following her mainstream success. According to Billboard, Kendrick Lamar also co-signed the Denial Is A River rapper, dubbing her "the hardest out" in an Instagram Story in October 2024. Doechii is signed to Top Dawg Entertainment, where Lamar was previously signed till he parted ways with the company in 2022.

Tyler, The Creator reportedly felt jealous when he listened to Doechii's Catfish

Tyler, The Creator claimed he first felt jealous of Doechii after listening to her song Catfish, the fifth track from her 2024 mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal. In an interview with The Cut in February 2025, the Earfquake rapper said:

“I heard that record and I’m like, Oh, I’m nothing. I need to get punched in my f**king face so I can do this.”

Tyler, The Creator and Doechii collaborated on the former's track, Balloon, from his eighth studio album, Chromakopia. Tyler also brought Doechii out to perform the song live twice, once during Camp Flog Gnaw in November 2024 and the second time during his Los Angeles show of the "Chromakopia Tour" in February 2025.

During an October 2024 interview with Culted, Doechii revealed that the artist she had always wanted to collaborate with was Tyler, following her feature in Balloon. She also elaborated on her experience of working with the West Coast rapper, saying:

“Tyler is a creative genius, and so I feel so inspired by him and his process. It was incredible and an honour to be a part of this project, and I’m so happy with the way that this all came about.”

In other news, Tyler, The Creator and Doechii are among the top-billed artists expected to perform at Lollapalooza, scheduled between July 31 and August 3, 2025, at Grant Park in Chicago. A$AP Rocky, Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter, and Gracie Abrams are also listed in the lineup, along with the K-Pop group Twice.

