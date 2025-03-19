"Olivia and Sabrina? we won" — Internet reacts to Lollapalooza 2025 lineup

On March 18, 2025, an X user @PopBase shared a picture of the lineup for the upcoming Lollapalooza festival, which will be hosted in Chicago's Grant Park. The event is scheduled to take place from July 31 to August 3, 2025.

The digital flyer has revealed that concertgoers are going to have a large bucket to pick from. Lollapalooza is bringing out various popular artists this time, including Doechii, Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo, Luke Combs, A$AP Rocky, Gracie Abrams, Tyler, the Creator, TWICE, Korn, and Rufus Du Sol. The lineup comes as a surprise to the netizens, who have since reacted to the X post, with one of them commenting:

"Olivia and Sabrina? we won," commented an X user.

Besides Olivia and Sabrina, the other artists that netizens are most eager to see live are A$AP Rocky and Tyler, the Creator.

"I’m only excited for a$ap rocky, tyler the creator, clairo, wallows, role model, and rebecca black tbh. i miss who used to be at it like 5+ years ago," commented one of them.

"Korn and Olivia Rodrigo on the same lineup? Lolla said ‘divorce dad and his teenage daughter’ package!" added another one.

"They gotta get cannibal corpse on that list!" wrote a third user.

It will be A$AP Rocky's second concert post-acquittal. Last week, he headlined the Rolling Loud festival in California, where he made his entrance in a helicopter, with the initials of his upcoming album emblazoned on it.

Meanwhile, some netizens criticized the Lollapalooza lineup, claiming that most of the headliners sound the same without autotune. One of them even congratulated Olivia Rodrigo for her 18th headlining act in a year.

"Half these names music sounds exactly the same when you take out the auto tune," replied a fourth netizen.

"I get why Olivia’s name is first but imagine a world where Sabrina was," posted a fifth one.

"Wow this is the 18th headliner festival Olivia have this year that's crazy plus that's the most artist have in a year in history and she's only 22," wrote a sixth user.

"That's an insanely stacked lineup—2025 is already shaping up to be unforgettable!" commented a seventh one.

Lollapalooza has 10 headlining acts this year

This isn't Tyler, the Creator's first Lolla gig. Last year, the Yonkers rapper was also a part of the festival and was scheduled to be the closing gig on Lollapalooza's first night. However, at the last minute, he had to back out for an undisclosed reason, with Megan Thee Stallion landing the closing set in his stead.

Sabrina Carpenter is returning to Lollapalooza for the second time, with her first headlining gig being in 2023. The Nonsense singer has since dropped her new album, Short n' Sweet, and is also on a tour to support it. Her tour will end on July 4, 2025, after a run of 55 shows.

Olivia Rodrigo is another artist who is currently on her sophomore world tour, the Guts World Tour. It is scheduled to conclude on July 1, 2025. Moreover, TWICE is also the headlining act in this festival, making it the first female K-pop group to headline Lolla. Meanwhile, for Korn, it's his second Lollapalooza gig, after 1997.

Other artists who will perform at the event are T-Pain, Bleachers, Remi Wolf, Isaiah Rashad, Gryffin, Dom Dolla, and Role Model. Last year, the headliners at the Lollapalooza festival included Future and Metro Boomin, SZA, Blink-182, the Killers, Stray Kids, Skrillez, Hozier, and Melanie Martinez.

The Tickets to Lollapalooza 2025 will be available for sale at the lowest prices on March 20, 2025, at 10 AM in the morning. The single and two-day tickets will be sold at a later date.

