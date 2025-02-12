"Her stadiums make my shows look like clubs" — Sabrina Carpenter says Taylor Swift's Eras Tour inspired her to go on her Short n' Sweet album tour

Sabrina Carpenter recently revealed how Taylor Swift's Eras Tour inspired her to go on the Short n' Sweet tour to support her latest album, which has the same name. The tour started in September last year and is scheduled to end on April 4, 2025.

Notably, Carpenter opened for a few shows during the Eras Tour. Meanwhile, she appeared for an interview with Vogue magazine for the cover story on Tuesday, February 11. Sabrina addressed Taylor's shows by saying:

"Her stadiums make my shows look like clubs. Watching her keep their attention as if she's playing in their living room, it was like – and I told her this – 'Your tour enabled me to do mine.'"

Trending

Meet a little girl with a big heart RIGHT HERE

Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift have shared a close friendship since 2017 after the duo met for the first time. According to Us Weekly, the former has been to Taylor's shows for most of the time and they even posed together at a Video Music Awards afterparty in 2022. They have been spotted together on various other occasions, including the American Music Awards.

Taylor Swift confirmed in June 2023 that Sabrina Carpenter would join her for the South American leg of the Eras Tour and the shows were scheduled to start from July and end by August of the same year. Swift even announced the news through her official account on X (formerly Twitter) by writing:

"Really thrilled to tell you this!! Mexico, Argentina and Brazil: We are bringing The Eras Tour to you this year! Sweet angel princess @SabrinaAnnLynn will be joining us on all of the shows!"

Sabrina Carpenter addresses the way she has been performing on the ongoing tour

The singer's performances during the Short n' Sweet tour have been getting a lot of attention since her stage appearances have been s*xually suggestive for most of the time. According to Daily Mail, Sabrina also questions the public on whether they have tried certain poses in the past.

Addressing the reasons behind her poses on stage, Sabrina Carpenter told Vogue Magazine during the latest conversation that she does not want to leave her fans disappointed in any manner since they expect a lot from her and continued:

"So sometimes I go: Oh, you know what? F*ck it. It's Thursday. Let me give them a new one. And then it turned into: I should look up the 500 positions on the internet. And I realized: I'm in platform boots. There's one of me. There's only so many I can do by myself, with a microphone in my hand, and in two and a half seconds."

While the Short n' Sweet tour is ending in April 2025, Sabrina Carpenter announced the arrival of a deluxe version of her sixth album earlier this month. She shared an Instagram post related to the same, expressing gratitude for being able to win a Grammy Award for the album, and wrote:

"Short n' Sweet deluxe is now available for pre order.. and yes that does say featuring Miss Dolly Parton…. She wouldn't want me to swear but holy sh*t!!!!!"

Short n' Sweet won a Grammy in the category of Best Pop Vocal Album on February 2, 2025, and was nominated in eight categories. With 12 songs in the soundtrack, the album also managed to reach on top of the US Billboard 200 alongside other charts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback