Selena Gomez and Julia Michaels' friendship timeline explored

Selena Gomez has formed intimate friendships in the music industry, including with singer and songwriter Julia Michaels. According to Cosmopolitan, it is not clear when the duo became friends, but they may have met through their record labels.

Their friendship may be traced to the writing of Good For You, a massive hit for Gomez in 2015. The song was co-written by Selena and Julia Michaels and featured as the lead single in her album Revival.

Michaels and Gomez have been inseparable since then and have collaborated to write multiple songs. The two also sealed their friendship with matching tattoos and the release of their song, Anxiety, in 2019.

Gomez often takes to her Instagram to write about their friendship. In a photo posted by her in 2020, Gomez can be seen with her friends and co-writers, Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter.

Everything to know about Selena Gomez and Julia Michaels' friendship timeline

Co-write Good For You in 2015

Good For You served as the lead single for Gomez's second studio album, Revival, and was released on June 22, 2015. Along with vocals by ASAP Rocky, Gomez, Julia Michaels, Justin Tranter, ASAP Rocky, Hector Delgado, and its producers Nick Monson and Nolan Lambroza co-wrote the song.

Synergy and friendship through music

The duo didn't stop with Good For You and went on to write several hits together. Michaels also helped Gomez write Hands To Myself and Bad Liar, which also featured on Revival. Michaels, Gomez, and Tranter also wrote Lose You To Lose Me, which was the lead single from Gomez's third studio album Rare, released in 2020. It went on to become Gomez's first song to top the Billboard Hot Hundred list.

Gomez and Michaels wrote Anxiety in 2019, which also reflects the singers' personal experiences with mental health. The Rare Beauty founder took to her Instagram to express love and gratitude for Michaels and called her,

"My sweet soul sister."

Gomez celebrates Michaels birthday

Gomez and Michaels took their friendship to the next level by getting matching arrow tattoos. While Gomez has the tattoo on her left lower thumb, Michaels has it on her right hand. The two got the tattoos to celebrate their friendship on Julia's birthday celebration on November 13, 2019.

Selena Gomez and Michaels perform together

Shortly after the birthday celebrations, the two joined together to perform Anxiety live at the Fonda Theatre. The single is featured on Julia's album Inner Monologues Part 1. According to Cosmopolitan, the singers ended their performance with a kiss.

Selena talks about working with Julia Michaels, 2020

In an exclusive interview with iHeart Radio, Selena Gomez revealed that she works with Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter "all the time." While talking about the details of Fun, Gomez said,

"They are my people."

She also spoke about their friendship and added,

"Julia and me tend to be super emotional."

Selena Gomez joked that when they get together, they often end up writing "gut-wrenching songs" and that it is their "nature" to do so.

How Anxiety has a personal connection to Selena Gomez and Julia Michaels?

The live performance with Julia was particularly important for Selena Gomez, as she had taken some time off the spotlight due to her mental health concerns, including anxiety and depression. According to Teen Vogue, the Wizards Of Waverly Place alum had previously spoken about the importance of Anxiety and reported,

"This song is extremely close to my heart as I’ve experienced anxiety and know a lot of my friends do too."

In another interview with Teen Vogue, Julia had also spoken about the motivation behind writing the song. The singer spoke about experiencing anxiety and shared,

"That’s such a real thing, when your friends are like, 'Hey, we should go to the beach,' and you’re like, 'Eh, I don’t really wanna go."

Selena Gomez and Julia Michaels share a friendship that has been locked by matching tattoos, studio releases, and performances. The two have often shared their love on Instagram and have continued to support their professional work.