When was Selena Gomez diagnosed with Lupus? Singer took a break from her career to deal with anxiety and depression 

Selena Gomez has been candid about her mental and emotional health. It has now almost been a decade since the actor, producer, and singer was diagnosed with Lupus, an autoimmune disease in 2013. Only two years later, in an October 2015 story with Billboard, the Single Soon singer first revealed her diagnosis.

This revelation came after the Only Murders In The Building actress took a break from the spotlight and checked into an Arizona rehab facility. While the break sparked various rumors, Gomez told Billboard that she underwent chemotherapy for Lupus during her break. Since then Gomez has opened up about her battle with lupus over the years and the need to take breaks to protect her mental health.

Selena Gomez has battled Lupus for over a decade. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Deadline Hollywood )

Selena Gomez's decision to take a break from career and focus on mental health

According to Billboard, Selena's decision to take a break from the spotlight was met with unprecedented rumors, such as being admitted to a rehab facility for addiction. The Love On singer put an end to the rumors and reported,

“I was diagnosed with lupus, and I’ve been through chemotherapy. That’s what my break was really about. I could’ve had a stroke."

The Spring Breakers star was distressed about the rumors and told Elle,

“I don’t even know what they really believed I was doing—drugs, alcohol, running around, partying. The narrative was so nasty."

According to Elle, Gomez took the time she needed to feel better and came out stronger than ever. The Wizards Of Waverly Place alum also revealed the psychological impact of lupus and revealed that she was also diagnosed with depression and anxiety. She noted,

“Yes, I went away. Yes, I struggle with mental health. I’ve been depressed, and I’ve had anxiety.”

Due to some medical complications from lupus, Gomez revealed to her fans on Instagram that she had undergone a kidney transplant. She further expressed gratitude towards her friend Francia Raisa who donated the organ.

Later in the year, Francia Raisa presented Selena Gomez with Billboard's Woman of The Year Award. As she got on the stage, Gomez held back her tears and said,

"Francia should get this award. She saved my life."

Gomez expressed gratitude towards her best friend, Francia Raisa(Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Billboard)

In 2018, Selena revealed that she has bipolar disorder. She told Elle that she felt "relieved" after knowing about her diagnosis and felt that a "huge weight was lifted off" her.

In the following years, the Only Murders In The Building star received therapy and medication for panic attacks and symptoms of depression that were associated with lupus. In a 2018 interview with Harper's Bazaar, Gomez disclosed that she had not fully recovered and said,

"I think it’s a battle I’m gonna have to face for the rest of my life, and I’m OK with that because I know that I’m choosing myself over anything else.”

Selena's vulnerable account of how lupus treatment affects her body

The 31-year-old has undergone various lupus treatments, including chemotherapy and medications that have affected her body. As a celebrity, one is always in the limelight for trollers to comment on appearance. According to the Women's Health, Selena Gomez has dealt with inflammations and weight fluctuations over the years.

She has taken to her social media accounts to talk about body positivity and taking care of one's health. She also posted about her surgery scars on Instagram and revealed that she would try to hide them. She wrote in her caption,

“When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar."

Selena Gomez is proud of her surgery scars and has worked on accepting her body. She added,

“I didn’t want it to be in photos, so I wore things that would cover it up. Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through...and I’m proud of that.”

Lupus is an autoimmune disease that can significantly affect physical and mental health. After almost a decade of battle and recovery, Selena Gomez continues to spread awareness about the condition and encourages her fans to take breaks when needed.