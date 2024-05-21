5 times Selena Gomez opened up about mental health

Selena Gomez appears at the top of the celebrity list in holding conversations around mental health. The singer, actress, producer, and entrepreneur has been open about her mental health in various instances. Her mental health battles have been an inspiration for mental health advocacy.

Along with juggling a music career, the Calm Down singer released My Mind & Me, in 2022, a vulnerable documentary that follows her career and life for six years. A few other occasions where she has openly spoken about mental health are at the launch of her beauty brand's mental health fund and summit. She has also joined hands with her mother, Mandy Teefey to run Wondermind, an ecosystem for mental fitness.

Selena Gomez Hosts The Inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit Supporting Youth Mental Health. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

5 times Selena Gomez revealed her mental health journey

Due to the fear of stigma and bad publicity, many popular artists and celebrities remain hush on their mental health. This has not been the case for Selena Gomez, who from time to time has spoken about her mental health diagnosis of bipolar disorder and depression. Here are five spotlight moments in her healing journey:

1. Cancellation of Revival tour

Gomez shocked her fans by canceling the Revival tour in the middle of 2016. In a statement to People, Gomez confirmed that she needed a break. The singer has revealed a lupus diagnosis in 2015. She later told People:

"I've discovered that anxiety, panic attacks and depression can be side effects of lupus."

The singer cut short her tour to focus on her health and happiness. She expressed gratitude for her fans' support and encouraged them to seek help for their issues.

2. My Mind & Me Documentary

Selena Gomez celebrated the release of her documentary at the Apple Theatre in Downtown LA with host, Zane Lowe and many Selenators. After Lowe remarked that the applause seemed different, Gomez felt embarrassed and reported:

"I think people have seen my diary."

My Mind & Me is a moving documentary filmed between 2016 and 2020. The film is a vulnerable look into Selena's life, from being diagnosed with lupus and a kidney transplant that significantly affected her mental health. Gomez further revealed to Lowe and her fans that she was unsure of releasing the documentary, but it had been "validated" so far.

3. Seeking mental health treatment

In an interview with Teen Vogue, Gomez revealed her health journey after being diagnosed with lupus. Gomez checked herself in a facility in Tenessee and was part of various types of psychotherapies, including group and equine therapy. She told Vogue:

"It was one of the hardest things I've done, but it was the best thing I've done."

4. Rare Beauty and Impact Fund

Selena's beauty brand, Rare Beauty goes beyond promoting body positivity and inclusivity. As part of the effort to make mental health more accessible, the brand contributes 1% of all its product sales to the Rare Impact Fund.

The Only Murders In The Building star took to her Instagram to celebrate the third Annual Rare Beauty Mental Health Summit. She expressed gratitude towards her fans and wrote:

"Mental health means so much to me and I’m honored we get to share this mission with the world together."

5. Wondermind

Selena Gomez along with Mandy Teefey and Daniella Pierson co-founded Wondermind. The eco-system comprises expert backed-up worksheets, podcasts, newsletters, and more. In an interview covered by the Fast Company, Gomez, the chief impact officer of Wondermind revealed the reason for starting Wondermind:

“My belief and everything that I’ve been to the world has been about vulnerability, about honesty, and not being afraid of what you’re feeling."

How Selena Gomez prioritizes her mental health?

How does Selena Gomez take care of her mental health? (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

During her treatment, the Wizards Of Waverly Place actress was on a social media hiatus. While she remains active on social media, she takes breaks and encourages her fans to do so whenever needed.

Additionally, she has found value in seeking therapy for her mental health. In an interview with Vogue, the singer credited Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT), as a key factor in her healing journey. The therapy teaches one to regulate emotions, reduce distress, and incorporate mindfulness practices. She reported:

“DBT has completely changed my life.”

Time and again, Selena Gomez has opened up about her mental health to encourage fans to take care of their own. Through her experiences, Gomez also helps one recognize the mental health struggles of popular artists. She continues to advocate for mental health using her social media platforms and organizations, like Rare Beauty and Wondermind.