Who did Selena Gomez play in Spring Breakers? Singer's attempt to transition from a Disney star to more adult roles

From starring in Barry & Friends to becoming a Disney teen icon, Selena Gomez's acting career started when she was just 7. She transitioned from Disney to Hollywood with Spring Breakers. Released in 2013, the movie marked Selena's preference for more mature roles and the decision to come out of her Disney image.

In the movie, Gomez plays the role of Faith, an evangelical Christian who is encouraged by her three friends to go on a spring break holiday. Written and directed by Harmony Korine, the movie tells the story of four girls, Faith, Candy (Vanessa Hudgens), Cottie (Rachel Korine), and Brit (Ashley Benson). The girls find themselves robbing a restaurant, being in prison, and funding their spring break shenanigans.

This role presented challenges for Gomez. She credited her mother, Mandy Teefy for taking up a role that stunned her fans.

Transitioning to Hollywood: Selena Gomez's role in Spring Breakers

Gomez at the 'Spring Breakers' Germany Premiere. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Fans usually find it difficult to see their childhood celebrity transition into adult roles, and so was the case for Selenators. Gomez's decision to be a part of the movie was questioned by fans, especially after her role as a young witch in Wizards of Waverly Place. She saw it as a challenge to enhance her acting. In an April 2013 interview with The Guardian, she stated:

"I feel like it's evolution. You've got to push yourself as an actor if you're going to grow, and that's what we're doing, pushing ahead, learning all the time."

In the movie, Faith (Selena Gomez) goes on a spring break holiday with her three friends. The young student steps out of the comfort zone and tries to discover her place in the world. Gomez has the shortest screen time and exits the movie after the girls are bailed out of jail by Alien (James Franco). She is also the only non-participant in the robbery.

Although Gomez had a shorter screen time than her three co-actors, she built relationships with them for a lifetime. In a throwback picture shared on Instagram, Gomez sat close to Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Benson. She captioned the post:

"Reunion with my big sisters for life."

In a July 2017 interview with the Daily Beast, Selena Gomez reflected on her relationship with her co-stars. She mentioned:

“These girls have my back till death."

The co-actors were also protective of Gomez. In a July 2014 interview with Complex Magazine, Ashley Benson revealed that she felt she had to "mother" Selena Gomez.

Thinking about her role in Spring Breakers, Gomez told DigitalSpy in March 2013:

“The transition is a little weird, but I’m honored to be a part of things that allow me to grow!"

Selena's mom motivated her to do Spring Breakers

Despite her initial hesitation in doing the Spring Breakers, Selena Gomez credited her mother, Mandy Teefey, for being the biggest supporter in her acting journey. Gomez revealed that her mother was a big Harmony Korine fan (director of the film) and told The Guardian in April 2013:

"Oddly enough, it was my mom's idea!"

Mandy Teefey often shares posts on her Instagram account to celebrate Gomez's achievements and Spring Breakers seems to have a special position in the list. In a July 2021 post, Teefey expressed gratitude towards her co-actors and director. She also wrote about how "proud" she was of her daughter.

For Gomez, Spring Breakers was a stepping stone to more exciting and adult adventures. She told Reuters in March 2013:

“It was completely liberating. Up until this film, everything I’ve been a part of definitely has been a bit more processed, like how many pieces of jewelry I have on, what my hair looks like. With Harmony, I never wore makeup and he never cared about my hair. I feel like I did grow up shooting this.”

Apart from her music career, Gomez has actively showcased her acting prowess. She is currently shooting for the fourth season of Only Murders In The Building and is likely to play Linda Ronstadt, a Latin music legend in an upcoming biopic.