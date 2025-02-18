5 best Doechii songs of all time

Doechii's climb to modern music's top sounds isn't surprising. Her music is known for its unique blend of energetic beats and meaningful words. From her early days as an indie artist to her success on big streaming services, Doechii has pushed her craft.

Her journey has included taking risks without fear and not fitting in. This makes her one of the most intriguing painters today. Doechii's sonic evolution is intriguing.

Because of its fresh sounds and classic themes, her music appeals to many. She makes every song she publishes a statement for her age by expressing her true feelings.

The five most-played Doechii tracks are below. All of the tracks are from her lead artist work and demonstrate her versatility and skill. These most-watched tracks demonstrate her constant innovation in pop and hip-hop.

Top Doechii songs on Spotify

1) What It Is (Solo Version) – 362,273,574 Streams

At the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards (Image via Getty)

What It Is (Solo Version) stands as the crown jewel in Doechii's discography on Spotify. With a staggering 359,628,765 streams, the song shows how well she can catch raw emotions with simple production and clever wordplay. The song shows off her unique flow and fearless attitude, solidifying her status as a music innovator.

The solo version shows how good she is at storytelling. It combines deep verses with catchy hooks to make a soundscape that is both unique and appealing to everyone. The simple arrangement makes her voice stand out, bringing out the emotion in every word.

Moreover, the song's popularity on Spotify shows how influential she is becoming and how well she can make music from personal events.

2) What It Is (Block Boy) (with Kodak Black) – 121,469,859 Streams

The original version of What It Is is still great, but the remix with Kodak Black makes it sound new and edgy. With 120,875,889 streams on Spotify, this partnership makes her signature style stronger by combining her unique sound with Kodak Black's rough energy.

The track starts a lively conversation between the two artists, and each of them sings a powerful line that makes the song stronger as a whole.

Her presence is even stronger in this form, where she moves between thinking about herself and being assertive. The collaboration is a creative mix that shows how well she can work with other important people in the business. Based on Spotify streams, the remix gives the original song a new taste while staying true to its core.

3) DENIAL IS A RIVER – 129,516,651 Streams

DENIAL IS A RIVER is another great song by Doechii that shows how well she can combine deep reflection with catchy beats. This song, which has been streamed 103,289,111 times on Spotify, is about how hard it is to face harsh facts and how complicated it is to lie to yourself.

Doechii uses vivid images and clever metaphors to make people want to explore the strong feelings that are usually hidden beneath the surface.

The song has a smooth, flowing beat that fits with the idea of a river as a force that never stops and can be unpredictable. Her delivery of her lyrics is both moving and strong, showing how much she has grown as an artist. Because the song is so reflective, it makes people think about their own lives, which makes it a very powerful piece.

Furthermore, its popularity on Spotify shows how good she is at making songs that everyone can relate to by writing about personal things. The song shows how her art has changed over time, and fans still love it because it shows how she can be both serious and bold in her music.

4) ANXIETY (feat. Doechii) – 94,361,838 Streams

Spotlight: Doechii (Image via Getty)

ANXIETY (feat. Doechii) is a song that talks about the emotional ups and downs of modern life and the problems that many people have every day. The song has been streamed 92,816,661 times on Spotify. The production of the song uses a mix of moody instrumentals and driving beats to create an atmosphere that perfectly captures the feeling of dread.

Moreover, her delivery is sincere and easy to relate to, and she handles strong feelings with poise and clarity. Not only does her work on this song show how good she is at writing lyrics, but it also shows how she can turn personal problems into powerful music. The fact that ANXIETY is so popular on Spotify shows how close she is to her fans. It's also one of the best songs she has ever written.

5) Balloon (feat. Doechii) – 87,263,941 Streams

At the Alligator Bites Never Heal Tour (Image via Getty)

Balloon (feat. Doechii) is a song that mixes fun music with deep metaphors about how short life and success are. This song's 82,516,784 streams on Spotify show how versatile she is as a singer. The deeper, more reflective lyrics of the song are very different from the upbeat beats and catchy chorus. She adds her own style to the song, which makes it fun and makes you think.

In Balloon, she uses vivid images to compare how light a balloon is to the fleeting times of happiness in life. Her performance is both lively and serious, showing that she can combine a fun mood with a deep message. It shows how she has been creatively growing by combining fun experiments with deep reflections.

Meanwhile, Doechii won the Best Rap Album for Alligator Bites Never Heal at the recent Grammys 2025.

