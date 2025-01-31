Tyler The Creator makes feelings crystal clear on rumors about Super Bowl appearance with Kendrick Lamar

Fan theories about Tyler The Creator joining Kendrick Lamar at the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show came to an abrupt end. The rapper decisively addressed mounting speculation about his potential appearance at the Feb. 9 performance.

The buzz started after eagle-eyed fans spotted what they believed were references to Tyler's "Chromakopia" album in the Super Bowl performance trailer. His cryptic comment on Lamar's Instagram post on Jan. 24 added fuel to these theories.

On Friday, Tyler responded to the growing rumors through an Instagram comment.

"n**ga im on tour i will not be at (a) football game yall better watch kenny," Tyler wrote.

The "Chromakopia World Tour" starts on Tuesday in St. Paul, Minnesota. Tyler performs in Kansas City on Feb. 8 and in Denver on Feb. 11, making a New Orleans appearance logistically impossible.

Star-studded 2025 Super Bowl takes shape

While Tyler The Creator won't appear, the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show promises other notable collaborations. SZA's participation was confirmed in the official trailer, which shows her playfully interrupting Kendrick Lamar's performance planning.

Fellow TDE artist Ab-Soul stirred excitement with a post on X on Wednesday.

"LISTEN... I HAVE NEVER GOTTEN A FT FROM FREE," he wrote, mentioning Kendrick's manager Dave Free. "SMFH. I JUST SHED A TEAR. DEAD HOMIES. SUPER BOWL LIX. HISTORY!!! @pgLang x @TopDawgEnt," Ab-Soul tweeted.

The performance at New Orleans' Caesars Superdome marks another milestone for Lamar. His five Billboard Hot 100 #1 hits include "Bad Blood," "Humble," "Squabble Up," "Like That" and "They Not Like Us." The rapper holds 17 Grammy Awards, placing him third all-time among hip-hop artists.

SZA brings her impressive credentials to the halftime show. The four-time Grammy winner previously collaborated with Lamar on "All the Stars," which earned an Academy Award nomination. Their latest work appears on Lamar's chart-topping album "GNX."

The NFL has assembled a stellar lineup for the entire evening. Jon Batiste, known for his five Grammy Awards and Oscar-winning work on Pixar's "Soul," will perform the National Anthem. Louisiana natives Lauren Daigle and Trombone Shorty team up for "America The Beautiful," while two-time Grammy nominee Ledisi delivers "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

With an expected global audience of 100 million viewers, the 2025 Super Bowl continues the NFL's tradition of blending sports and entertainment.

