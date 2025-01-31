How much is the most expensive ticket to Super Bowl 59? Everything we know about Chiefs vs Eagles tickets

Super Bowl 59, which will feature AFC Champions Kansas City Chiefs and NFC Champions Philadelphia Eagles, is less than two weeks away. The Chiefs are aiming for a historic three-peat, while the Eagles are looking for just their second Super Bowl win in their illustrious history.

Hence, ahead of the big game, let's look at the costliest ticket to the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

How much is the most expensive ticket to Super Bowl 59?

According to Kyle Zorn, the most expensive ticket for Super Bowl 59 is $1,353,024. This ticket gets you a 45-person suite at the big game.

Super Bowl suites are some of the costliest tickets in any sport. It is typically purchased by celebrities, entrepreneurs and football players for their families and friends.

Booking a suite at Super Bowl 59 can be done by visiting the TickPick website and choosing the suite of your taste. Suites offer extra perks such as amenities, food and extra comfort during the big game.

What channel is showing Super Bowl 59?

FOX Sports will broadcast Super Bowl 59 on February 9, 2025. The game will start at 6:30 p.m. ET and be broadcast live from the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Date: Sunday, February 9, 2025

Live stream: FuboTV and DAZN

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Venue: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans

The game will mark Tom Brady's Super Bowl debut as a broadcaster. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback will be in the booth alongside Kevin Burkhardt for the FOX broadcast. Brady will call the game as Patrick Mahomes attempts to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to their third straight Super Bowl victory.

Remember, Brady remains the only quarterback to beat Mahomes in a Super Bowl game. He did that with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

Philadelphia Eagles dual-threat star quarterback Jalen Hurts will look to join Brady on the exclusive list. Hurts and the Eagles lost to the Chiefs in 2023 and will seek revenge in New Orleans.

