"Now make her a playable character and I’ll redownload the game"—Internet reacts to Subway Surfers making cover art on Doechii's 2024 mixtape

On February 12, 2025, Subway Surfers shared an Instagram post, recreating the cover art of Doechii's 2024 mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal. The album art features an animated recreation of the Grammy-winning songstress holding a white alligator with red eyes.

For the unversed, Alligator Bites Never Heal marks Doechii's third mixtape which was released on August 30, 2024, through Top Dawg Entertainment and Capitol Records. The mixtape won Best Rap Album at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards. Additionally, the lead single, Nissan Altima, received a nod for Best Rap Performance. The 26-year-old hitmaker also got nominated for Best New Artist.

Featuring the singer and the alligator on the cover art, popular mobile game Subway Surfers wrote in the caption:

"@doechiithe one and only swamp princess, the hands-down best performance at the Grammys, we've been playing your tiny desk concert nonstop in the office."

An X account @PopCrave also shared a post about this collaboration and several people reacted to the same. A netizen pledged to download the game if Doechii is made into a playable character in the game—a sentiment echoed by many in the comment section.

"Now make her a playable character and I’ll redownload the game."

"Omg, I love how creative this is! Subway Surfers just keeps coming up with cool collabs!" commented another user.

"These recreations are adorable! Loving the playful take on that cover art while keeping the vibe intact," opined another.

"MAKE HER A CHARACTER AND MY MONEY IS URS," opined a user.

"I’ll redownload if she gets added," another agreed.

One user quipped about the singer holding the alligator, while another fan appreciated the cover art's "creativity."

"What if that crocodile wakes up," a comment read.

"Whoa, sick collaboration! [the singer's] vibe meets Subway Surfers style," wrote another.

"This recreation by Subway Surfers of Doechii’s 'Alligator Bites Never Heal' cover art is absolutely brilliant! The attention to detail and creativity here is top-notch," a user commented.

Others shared that they're now recalling the old memories of this runner mobile game.

"All the memories of the game are popping up," a user commented.

"Somehow Subway Surfers is always in places it has no business being," announced another.

"Only in the world of Subway Surfers do you get a cool collab like this," a user wrote.

Doechii made history at the 67th Annual Grammy Award ceremony

Doechii receives the trophy at the 67th GRAMMY Awards (Image via Getty)

The 67th Annual Grammy Award ceremony was held on Sunday, February 2, 2025. Doechii became the third woman to win Best Rap Album at the Grammys for Alligator Bites Never Heal. The songstress joined Lauryn Hill and Cardi B as one of the three females to have achieved the historic feat.

She also mentioned her predecessors during the acceptance speech, saying:

"This category was introduced in 1989. And three women have won - Lauryn Hill, Cardi B, and Doechii. I put my heart and my soul into this mixtape. I bared my life. I went through so much, I dedicated myself to sobriety and God told me that I will be rewarded and that he will show me just how good it can get."

Lastly, she had words of encouragement for women of color and urged them to remain themselves despite the burden of societal expectations.

"Don’t allow anybody to project any stereotypes on you. You are exactly who you need to be to be right where you are, and I am a testimony right now," she said.

As per a report by Billboard, Alligator Bites Never Heal has surged in popularity ever since the Grammy win. The album climbed to number five on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and to number three on the Billboard Top Rap Albums Chart.

Doechii drops new song hours after winning Grammy for Best Rap Album

On February 3, 2025, Doechii released a brand new song called Nosebleeds hours after taking home the Grammy for Best Rap Album at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Distributed by Capitol Records and Top Dawg Entertainment, the song is composed alongside Jonas Jeberg.

Nosebleeds is a celebration of the songstress' ascent in the hip-hop hierarchy. The 26-year-old hitmaker reportedly references a line from Nosebleeds, originally spoken by Kanye West during his 2005 Grammy acceptance speech after winning Best Rap Album for The College Dropout.

"I don't know, is she gonna go crazy? Is she gonna go crazy? / Everyone wanted to know what Doechii would do if she didn't win / I guess we'll never," she raps.

The song has already amassed over a million views on YouTube in just two weeks.

