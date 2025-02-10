"He needs people around him who care" - Kodak Black being spotted eating chicken in the middle of the street leaves netizens concerned

Fans and social media users are seemingly alarmed by a recent video showing rapper Kodak Black eating chicken while sitting in the middle of the road. The clip was initially posted on X by Rain Drops Media. After being reposted by @scubaryan_ on February 10, it sparked debates regarding the artist's welfare.

At the time of this post, the video had received over 12.4 million views on X. As the video circulated, many fans took to social media to express their concerns, with some believing that the rapper may be struggling with personal issues. One commented under the X post and said that he needed people who cared about him.

“This is so sad bro, drugs are taking him… He needs people around him who care,” wrote one user.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Others also said similar things as one said that his record label, manager, or social media team, no one cared for him, while another one said that most people just wanted to use him.

“So, his record label, manager, social media team, mentors, family, and friends are all seeing this. Not a soul will get this man some help. He obviously can’t make the conscious decision himself,” claimed one user.

“A lot of ni*gas are so toxic. They don’t care about you. Most of them just want to use you. And be around you like leeches,” fired another one.

“Bro needs to see the doc,” said another one.

Meanwhile, other netizens also echoed the same sentiment as one hopes that it was staged and not some real issue, while another one claimed that it was “the saddest thing.”

“I hope this is a skit,” one said, trying to hope for him.

“So everybody seeing this but nobody in his circle tryna help him??” asked one concerned netizen.

“This is the saddest thing I’ve seen in a long time. Money ain’t sh*t,” another X user said.

Kanye West offered to help Kodak Black after the latter’s recent video went viral

Kanye West offered help to Kodak Black (Image via Getty Images)

Rapper Kanye West joined in on the discussion. After watching the widely shared video, Ye declared that he was on his way to help Kodak.

Resharing Kodak Black's viral video on X, Kanye West wrote:

“I’M COMING TO MIAMI RIGHT NOW IM GOING TO GO GET MY BROTHER NOW LETS PRAY FOR HIM.”

In a video, Kanye West also addressed the issue, stating that Kodak Black was seen wearing his DONDA chain. According to West's statement in the video, he wished to be the one who "could make a difference" for Black. Stating the same, he further added:

"He's actually wearing this Donda chain and, it's not just cause he's wearing a chain but it's like, how he's sitting here wearing this chain unless something saying to go and get my brother..."

West continued in the same video:

"I thought about it before, I was like, "Man I should go down to Miami. Maybe I could be the person that could make a difference"."

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, this incident happened after Kodak Black displayed other unusual conduct that garnered media attention. He was recently spotted eating food off the ground during a livestream with well-known video creator Kai Cenat. Viewers were taken aback by this event, which further sparked conversations regarding his mental health.

On the other hand, neither Kodak Black nor his representatives have addressed the viral video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback