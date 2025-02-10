Kai Cenat says his life is complete after meeting Tobey Maguire at the Super Bowl

Kai Cenat has said that his life is complete after he posted a photo with Tobey Maguire on social media. The Twitch streamer was attending the Super Bowl LIX on February 9, 2025, when he met the actor. The photo has gone viral as it was one of Kai's dreams to have met Maguire.

For those who don't know, Kai Cenat was put on the cover of the Billboard magazine in January and during the interview for the cover story, he revealed that his dream was to meet Tobey Maguire. The streamer is known for being a huge fan of Spiderman and Tobey is known for his role as the titular character in Sony's Spiderman trilogy.

In the interview, Kai said:

"My dream, dream guest is either, I think it's, Tobey Maguire. Tobey Maguire, the original Spider-Man. If I ever meet him, I feel like I’m good."

Now it seems that his dream has come true. On February 9, before the Super Bowl match started, Kai Cenat posted a photo with the Spiderman actor with the caption reading "Life complete."

The post went viral instantly, with Twitch streamers and fans congratulating Kai for having met one of his heroes. Fellow AMP member Agent 00 said:

"DREAM COME TRUE."

FaZe Clan member Swagg wrote:

"Legendary"

Fans also shared photos of Kai Cenat cosplaying as Spiderman in the replies.

Some hoped Tobey Maguire would come on his Twitch stream.

"need a stream w him," said @officialvrewls.

Kai Cenat has had many celebrities on his stream, and on his recent red carpet segment at the 2025 Grammys, met up with many popular actors. The Twitch streamer even had Will Smith fix his bowtie in front of the camera. So, a Tobey Maguire stream would not be too far off.

Kai Cenat recently explained how only Tobey Maguire could get him to be star-struck

The Billboard interview is not the only time that Kai Cenat has talked about Tobey Maguire. A clip of him talking about how only the Spiderman actor can make him feel starstruck has been going around social media for quite some time. In the clip, the Twitch streamer said:

"Let me meet, bro. Tobey Maguire is top of the f**king list. Like, seeing Tobey, I ain't going to lie, no glaze, no glaze, chat. No glaze. Tobey Maguire is the only person right now that if I see him, I'm getting starstruck. Like, actual like, I would have sweaty hands type of sh*t."

Kai has been associating with high-profile actors, athletes, and artists for some time now and his November 2024 Mafiathon marathon had several A-list celebrity collaborations, including the likes of Kevin Hart, Snoop Dogg, Soulja Boy, Kyrie Irving, and more. So, the claim that only Tobey Maguire could make him feel starstruck is quite a big deal.

