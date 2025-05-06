Did Katy Perry attend the 2025 Met Gala? Singer's AI photos from the event go viral

Some AI-generated photos of Katy Perry recently surfaced on social media platforms. The posts suggested the Dark Horse singer attended the star-studded 2025 Met Gala on Monday, May 5. The photos showed her wearing a black gown and posing on the staircase at the Met Gala. However, it must be clarified that Katy Perry did not make an appearance at the event this year.

Netizens soon flooded X with their reactions to the photos. While most users questioned the authenticity and realised they were AI-generated, many seemed skeptical. Some users were confused and tagged Grok, asking if the photos were real or fake.

"@grok please tell me if this is real or not 😭😭," one user wrote.

"😭😭😭 Katy Perry AI Met Gala looks must be stopped," tweeted another user.

These photos went viral enough for Katy Perry herself to notice them. The 40-year-old singer uploaded the photos on her Instagram feed and clarified that she had not attended the Met Gala this year. In the post, the Firework singer also shared a reaction from a TikTok user who seemingly assumed that the photos were real.

The caption of the post read:

"Couldn't make it to the MET, I'm on The Lifetimes Tour (see you in Houston tomorrow IRL‼️) P.s. this year I was actually with my mom so she's safe from the bots but I'm praying for the rest of y'all."

AI photos of Katy Perry flooded the internet during the Met Gala last year as well

This wasn't the first time that AI-generated photos of Katy Perry attending the Met Gala made it to the internet. Last year, the annual Met Gala took place on May 6, and soon, a couple of photos of the singer surfaced online. In the seemingly realistic photos, Perry was seen wearing a cream-colored ball gown covered in moss at the hem.

Her outfit reportedly seemed in line with the event's theme of "Garden of Time." The photos got mixed reactions, too, with many wondering if they were fake or if the singer actually attended the event. Some netizens later realized that the viral photos were actually AI-generated.

Last year, after the photos went viral, not just fans, but even Perry's mother fell prey to them. According to reports by The New York Times dated May 2024, the Teenage Dream singer shared a screengrab of a conversation with her mother in which the latter seemed to believe that Perry had actually attended the Met Gala.

"lol mom the AI got you too, BEWARE!" Katy Perry responded to her mother, who complimented her gown.

According to BBC reports dated May 2024, another photo of the Roar singer in a gold corseted gown with a key breastplate at the 2024 Met Gala also went viral. This outfit, too, seemed on par with the theme, leaving fans confused.

As per reports by Them Frames, AI photos of a number of other celebrities went viral during the 2024 Met Gala. This included Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, and Rihanna. This caused confusion among several fans who presumed that their favorite stars were actually at the annual event.

In separate news about Katy Perry, she is now in the middle of her ongoing The Lifetimes Tour, which began in April 2025. Her next show is scheduled to be in Houston on May 7, 2025. The tour is expected to conclude in December with its final show in Abu Dhabi.

