Was Blake Lively at Met Gala 2025? Details explored

The Met Gala 2025 witnessed the attendance of numerous celebrities from around the world. This year, the theme at the Met Gala was 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style', and the dress code was 'Tailored for You.' The theme was inspired by guest curator Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book, Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.

Among those who did not attend the Met Gala 2025 was Blake Lively, widely known for her glamorous red carpet moments with some of the most impressive outfits. Although Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, have been a common fixture at the Met Gala in past years, they did not attend this year. However, the reason for the couple's absence has not been revealed.

Blake Lively did not attend Met Gala 2025

Blake Lively at Met Gala 2018 (Image via Getty)

There is no official confirmation regarding whether or not Blake Lively was invited to the Met Gala 2025. Their absence at the event was unsurprising as TMZ had already reported on March 21, 2025, that Lively and Reynolds would not be attending the Met Gala 2025.

The same report also stated that Lively's absence at the Met Gala has nothing to do with her ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni, her co-star and director of the blockbuster romance drama movie, It Ends with Us. Reportedly, the decision not to attend the Met Gala this year was made way before the legal battle ensued.

The last time Lively attended the Met Gala was in 2022. That year's theme was 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion,' and the dress code was 'Gilded Glamor,' where the actress made quite a splash.

The Gossip Girl star wore an Atelier Versace gown with a reversible train, inspired by the patina of the Statue of Liberty, while her husband donned a velvet tuxedo. Lively and Reynolds co-chaired the Met Gala 2022.

A look at Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's ongoing legal battle

Blake Lively appeared as Lily Bloom opposite Justin Baldoni's Ryle Kincaid in the 2024 movie It Ends with Us. Both Lively and Baldoni also served as the movie's producers. During the promotional tour for the film, the actress was strongly criticized for not addressing the themes of domestic violence and emotional abuse.

The first signs of dispute between Lively and Baldoni became obvious when the duo did not attend the film's premiere together despite playing the lead characters. Additionally, according to a Slate article published in August 2024, several members of the cast, including Lively and It Ends with Us author Colleen Hoover, who unfollowed Justin Baldoni on Instagram.

According to a Today article published in January 2025, on December 20, 2024, Blake Lively filed a complaint against Justin Baldoni with the California Civil Rights Department for creating a hostile work environment.

The complaint was filed around the same time as the publication of a New York Times article. The report alleged that Baldoni had hired a PR team to ruin Lively's public image.

Subsequently, Lively also filed a federal lawsuit against Baldoni on December 31, 2025, regarding the same issues that she cited in her complaint. Baldoni retaliated by filing a $250 million libel lawsuit against The New York Times. He also filed a $400 million civil lawsuit against Lively and Reynolds, and their publicist, claiming extortion, defamation, and invasion of privacy.

The trial for the legal dispute between Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Justin Baldoni is set to begin on March 9, 2026.

