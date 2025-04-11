John McEnroe's act with daughter Emily fuels "It Ends With Us" author to make her position clear on their bond

John McEnroe's daughter recently interacted with renowned American author Colleen Hoover. The interaction came on the back of Emily's musical performance in San Diego, where the tennis legend was also present.

On Thursday, April 10, John McEnroe's daughter Emily shared an Instagram post consisting of ten pictures. Through the pictures, Emily shared her experience of performing on stage at a recent San Diego event. Her legendary father, a former No. 1 and seven-time singles Major champion, also played a starring role in the performance as he played the guitar.

Emily captioned the post:

"Most fun time performing in San Diego w/ the boys ⚡⚡⚡"

Shortly after John McEnroe's daughter shared the post, Colleen Hoover, best known for writing the 2016 novel It Ends With Us, made her presence felt in the comments section. Hoover playfully suggested that Emily has much more fun with her compared to what she has when performing on stage with bandmates.

"But not as much fun as you have with me, I don't expect you to type that on every post for the rest of our lives, but as long as I know you know," Hoover commented.

Emily agreed with Hoover, and also brought up the author's 2018 standalone novel, Verity.

"That's a given," John McEnroe's daughter Emily replied.

"Colleen I'm still waiting for the Verity spin of featuring 'the intern' & 'front desk' takeover," she added in a separate comment.

John McEnroe's daughter Emily's interaction with Colleen Hoover on Instagram dated April 10, 2025 (Source: Instagram/emily_mcenroe)

Hoover recently delivered her reaction to Emily after the latter's engagement ceremony.

John McEnroe's daughter Emily received cheeky suggestion from Colleen Hoover after Grand engagement ceremony

McEnroe at the 2024 Laver Cup (Source: Getty)

In late March this year, Emily shared two adorable pictures of herself alongside fiance Timothy on Instagram. The post came weeks after the couple's Grand engagement ceremony, and featured the pair sporting casual outfits. Emily captioned the post:

"🩷 Future Mr. Tim McEnroe ;) 🩷📸 @virginia.de.witt"

Colleen Hoover took notice of the post and soon came up with a cheeky suggestion, as she playfully urged Emily to use the second picture from the post on her wedding invitations. The picture featured Emily looking straight at the camera. However, it was captured at a moment when her fiance Timothy's eyes were closed.

"I hope you use the second pic on your invitations," Hoover commented.

Emily is the daughter of the tennis legend and his first wife, Academy Award-winning actress Tatum O' Neal.

