John McEnroe's daughter Emily receives adorable wedding suggestion from 'It Ends with Us' author days after announcing engagement

Former ATP pro John McEnroe's daughter, Emily, recently received an adorable reaction from globally renowned author Colleen Hoover. The 33-year-old shared a stylish photo with her fiancé just days after their grand engagement ceremony. To this, Hoover decided to throw in a cheeky suggestion.

Colleen Hoover is an American author from Sulphur Springs, Texas. She is known for her contemporary romance and young adult novels. Some of her most popular books include It Ends with Us, Verity, and Ugly Love. Her stories are known to explore complex relationships and emotional themes. Hoover's fame was boosted by social media platforms where readers shared and discussed her work.

McEnroe's daughter recently posted two pictures alongside her fiance, Timothy. Just weeks after her adorable engagement ceremony, the 33-year-old shared a lovable glimpse alongside his long-time partner. In the picture, she was seen dressed in a casual outfit while Timothy matched the vibe.

"🩷 Future Mr. Tim McEnroe ;) 🩷📸 @virginia.de.witt," her caption said.

Instead of giving a straightforward response, she dropped a cheeky suggestion for their wedding invitations,

"I hope you use the second pic on your invitations," the renowned author wrote.

Colleen Hoover's comment on Emily McEnroe's Post - Via Instagram/@emily_mcenroe

John McEnroe cherished the joyful moments with his daughter and son-in-law as they exchanged rings on March 9. With the latest update hinting at their wedding, the big day seems to be approaching soon.

John McEnroe drops a cheeky remark on Novak Djokovic's partnership with Andy Murray

John McEnroe at the Laver Cup 2024 Berlin - Day 1 - Source: Getty

Former American pro John McEnroe recently teased the partnership between Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray. According to the 66-year-old, the Brit would possibly get to know the details about Djokovic's form and would, therefore, plan a comeback to professional tennis.

Djokovic appointed Andy Murray as his head coach in November 2024. Their partnership began during the preparation period for the 2025 Australian Open. Their partnership remains intact as Murray is coaching Djokovic at tournaments, including Indian Wells and the Miami Open.

In a conversation with Tim Henman, McEnroe jokingly shared his perspective of Murray's partnership with the Serb (via Europsport).

"So my theory is Tim - tell me if I’m wrong - that Murray’s going to coach Djokovic for the next couple of months and then he’s going to find out everything he needs to know about how to beat Djokovic. And then he’s coming back,” he said, while Henman responded with a big laugh.

It has been multiple decades since McEnroe marked an end to his professional tennis career. Despite that, the ex-pro actively participates in alternate sports such as pickleball and never ceases to analyse current forms of players.

