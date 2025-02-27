John McEnroe's ex-wife and Oscar-winning actress, Tatum O'Neal, has opened up about reuniting with the tennis legend for their son's wedding. The couple tied the knot in 1986 and had three children together before parting ways in 1994.

Ad

However, McEnroe and O'Neal's divorce was far from amicable, as they accused each other of drug use. While the pair initially had joint custody of their children, Kevin, Sean, and Emily, after their split, O'Neal lost custody because of her heroin addiction, which she later overcame.

Tatum O'Neal has revealed that her anger toward John McEnroe after their divorce stemmed from "the way he treated her" during their marriage. The actress also admitted that she felt "insignificant" as a tennis wife and described battling the former World No. 1 as the "biggest struggle of her life."

Ad

Trending

McEnroe and O'Neal are set to reunite after decades at their son Kevin's wedding, which will be held in Northern California in June. Despite their past animosity, O'Neal is certain their meeting will go smoothly, disclosing that she was no longer angry with the seven-time Grand Slam champion in a recent interview with Variety.

"The anger is gone," O'Neal said.

Meanwhile, John McEnroe and Tatum O'Neal's son Kevin expressed excitement about his mother delivering a speech at his wedding.

Ad

"She’s going to make a speech at the wedding. I think since this happened, everybody has rallied and has wished you the best," Kevin said.

"All the good stuff. All the good stuff," O'Neal responded.

John McEnroe's ex-wife Tatum O'Neal on their dynamic after divorce: "It's a very difficult communication, through our kids"

John McEnroe and Tatum O'Neal - Source: Getty

In a 2004 interview with Oprah Winfrey, John McEnroe's ex-wife Tatum O'Neal revealed that they only communicated through their children, since they were still engaged in "psychic drama" 10 years after their divorce.

Ad

"We're divorced 10 years and it's still a long story because we're still deep into a psychic drama, he and I. It's a very difficult communication, through our kids, you know, and God bless how well they've turned out," O'Neal said.

However, O'Neal's sentiments toward the seven-time Grand Slam champion have evolved since then. In 2020, the actress disclosed that she was delighted to see McEnroe being "happier" with his wife Patty Smyth. She also reflected on feeling loved and taken care of during their marriage.

Ad

"Perhaps not. I was loved, I was cared for. That's it, that's what one wants, isn't it, in a marriage? I've never met anyone who even comes close to my ex-husband. He's happier, and I'm happy for him. And that makes me happy," she told CBS News.

Furthermore, Tatum O'Neal shared that the "happiest times of her life" were when she was married to John McEnroe.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback