Serena Williams makes fashion statement in striking look, Venus Williams dazzles in green at Met Gala 2025

Legendary sisters Serena Williams and Venus Williams served up stunning looks at the 2025 Met Gala. While the 23-time singles Grand Slam champion wore a Moncler gown for this year's edition of the gala event, her elder sister sported a rather whimsical green attire designed by Lacoste.

The theme for the 2025 Met Gala was Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, and the event was co-chaired by Anna Wintour, Lewis Hamilton, Pharrell Williams, A$AP Rocky and Colman Domingo. The theme of the 2025 Met Gala is aligned with the Met's spring exhibition, which celebrates Black fashion history.

Former No. 1 and 23-time singles Major titlist Serena Williams took to X (formerly Twitter) to share her look for the 2025 Met Gala. The 43-year-old wore an off-shoulder Moncler gown with a shimmering, icy blue color. She paired it with a pale mint quilted wrap. Williams flaunted her Met Gala outfit via an X (formerly Twitter) post before making her red carpet appearance, captioning it:

"And one meltdown later we are finally on the way to the Met Gala #MetGala"

Meanwhile, elder sister Venus Williams' emerald green ensemble was designed in collaboration between the seven-time Grand Slam winner and Pelagia Lolotuoros, Lacoste's creative director. The collaboration yielded a tenniscore look, undoubtedly a sort of homage to the 44-year-old's tennis roots.

The stylist who helped the 23-time singles Major champion with her 2025 Met Gala look had tipped the tennis legend to steal the spotlight in the buildup to the gala event.

"Serena Williams is going to be the best dressed" - Stylist who conjured up tennis legend's Met Gala 2025 look

Edward Enninful (left) and Serena Williams (right) at the 2025 Met Gala (Source: Getty)

Ghanaian-born British fashion mogul Edward Enninful, a prominent stylist who previously served as British Vogue's editor-in-chief, said ahead of the 2025 Met Gala that Serena Williams would be the "best dressed" at the event. A video of Enninful saying so was shared by Williams via her Instagram Stories.

"I am at a fitting with the incredible Serena Williams. It's been a dream come true for me to dress Serena for the Met. The Met is tomorrow and yeah, we're gonna kill it. She's going to be the best dressed, what can I say?," Enninful said.

The Williams sisters have become fixtures at the Met Gala over the years. Serena, the younger among them, has even co-chaired the event twice; for the first time in 2019, and then again in 2023, when she was pregnant with her and husband Alexis Ohanian's second child, daughter Adira River.

