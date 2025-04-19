"She wanted Eras Tour nachos sooo bad": Netizens claim Katy Perry's Lifetimes Tour featuring all her albums is inspired by Taylor Swift

Singer Katy Perry shared in January 2025 that she would be bringing The Lifetimes Tour to the US. The tour's US leg will commence on May 7, 2025, covering Oklahoma City, Kansas City, Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver, Las Vegas and Austin, and is set to end on July 21, 2025, at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

What makes Katy's The Lifetimes Tour stand out is that it honors the singer's career, featuring songs such as the 2008 track I Kissed a Girl and her 2024 album 143's track LIFETIMES. While fans of the singer have praised the concept of Katy's tour, it has received a mixed response overall, with netizens taking to X to post their divided views about the same.

Comparing Katy Perry's The Lifetimes Tour to that of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, owing to the similarity of concepts, an X user tweeted:

"She wanted eras tour nachos sooo bad."

Additionally, Katy also revealed that her tour will feature a 'Choose Your Own Adventure' bit wherein she will sing a "deep cut" in a special costume related to the album.

This bit also comes off looking similar to that of Taylor Swift's Eras tour, given that the singer sported specifically styled outfits representing her varied albums and also sang two surprise songs each night.

"'Lifetimes Tour' they plugged 'Eras Tour' into a thesaurus," an X user commented.

"Everybody wants an era’s tour," another X user mentioned.

"So basically it’s her own version of surprise songs? Oh Taylor, the impact you hold on the music industry!" an internet user remarked.

On the other hand, Katy Perry's fans appreciated the singer's tour concept and expressed anticipation for the same.

"That deep cut moment with the costume switch is peak Katy. Giving the fans real memories," an X user tweeted.

"Katy giving us bops and nostalgia every night—this tour’s gonna slap," a netizen stated.

"I'm soo excited for this tour omg," another netizen said.

Katy Perry dubs The Lifetimes Tour 'Disneyland-on-wheels'

As per PEOPLE's report dated January 2025, Katy Perry gave an insight into The Lifetimes Tour following her performance at the VMAs in September 2024, stating that her set was a glimpse of what could be expected from the tour.

Commenting on the kind of tour she has decided to put together, Katy stated:

"We always put together a message in this huge Disneyland-on-wheels type tour. There's costume changes, there's acts, there's dancers, there's musicians. I'll fly around the room. There's no bad seat in the house. I'm going to get close to everyone at some point."

The singer added that she will be introducing new songs during the tour. She also said that the name of the tour was called The Lifetimes because she was celebrating the "whole lifetime of songs thus far."

Katy Perry also talked about working hard to give the audience a good time through the tour, stating that she is 40 and has a family. The singer said that she is balancing a "whole other world" outside of the tour and that she understands how many people are looking forward to it.

She added:

"I'm really trying to stay in the best shape, give my body breaks, look after myself so that I can show up every night and give as close to 100% that I can."

In other news, Katy Perry recently stirred up a controversy with her 11-minute trip to space via Jeff Bezos's company Blue Origin. Katy was a part of an all-women crew comprising six women, including Gayle King, and Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sánchez.

