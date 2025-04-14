"Literally nothing readable in this"— Internet divided after Katy Perry revealed her set list for Lifetimes Tour in space

Katy Perry, along with the other five all-female crew aboard Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket, shot into space on Monday morning, April 14, 2025. The pop star brought along two items with her on the spaceflight to celebrate the historic occasion, one of which was a daisy, and the other one was her unannounced set list for her upcoming Lifetimes tour.

Ad

As seen in the clip from the flight, the Grammy nominee flashed the live daisy she brought on the flight to the camera onboard. She also showed the camera the butterfly cutout bearing the setlist for her upcoming tour.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

However, the clip was blurry, and the song titles listed are not very easy to read, as what fans online have been grumbling about. One fan, in particular, said that there was nothing readable in what Katy Perry flashed to the camera.

"There's literally nothing readable in this," an X user commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

More fans online commented that they couldn't read the Lifetimes tour setlist "AT ALL," but one fan admittedly said that the promo was "iconic" despite the unreadable titles.

"We can't see anything but this is so iconic," a user on X said.

"Girl nobody can read that," another X user commented.

"We can't read the titles AT ALL," an X user added.

Ad

With fans unable to read what was written on the setlist for her upcoming tour, they encouraged Katy Perry to reveal the setlist online.

"GIRL REVEAL THE SETLIST OF THE LIFETIMES TOUR WE CAN'T SEE ANYTHING ON THIS 140p IMAGE," an X user commented.

"She revealed it but no one still knows lmao post it on Instagram," another user on X said.

Ad

Katy Perry previously said that her Lifetimes tour will give fans "that sing-along feeling"

Ad

While the setlist from Katy Perry's video aboard Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket was virtually unreadable, some eagle-eyed fans online were able to spot several of the song titles listed. Fans are busy decoding the blurry image, and among the titles mentioned online include Harleys in Hawaii, Dark Horse, I Kissed a Girl, Woman's World, Chained to the Rhythm, and more.

However, Katy Perry has yet to unveil a high-definition copy for the Lifetimes tour setlist, but she previously revealed that her upcoming tour would be a "dance party." She told USA TODAY in an interview published on January 28, 2025:

Ad

"Lifetimes is going to incorporate the journey that I've been on for over 17 years and celebrate it... I'll be singing a hybrid of songs; I feel a total responsibility to my audience to give them that sing-along feeling."

She also revealed during the interview that besides her classics, she will be introducing new music to her audiences during the tour. Katy Perry also shared a message to her fans planning to go to her concerts, which was to "wear sensible shoes and stay hydrated" because she promised it would be "a real fun dance party."

Ad

The pop star also said that she would "need feedback from fans" because they have created a "special section" from the show that would alternate and change. As for the new music she will be unveiling throughout the tour, she said that there will be "some deep cuts."

Stay tuned for more updates on Katy Perry's upcoming Lifetimes tour.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More