Who is Rebecca Black? All about singer joining Katy Perry's Lifetimes tour

Rebecca Black will reportedly join Katy Perry on the latter's upcoming "Lifetimes Tour," which will kick off in Mexico City on April 23, 2025, following the release of her latest album, 143 (2024). According to Just Jared, Black will accompany Perry on the North American leg of the tour, which is scheduled from May 7 to May 21 and from July 12 to August 23.

Rebecca Black is a 27-year-old singer from Anaheim, California. Her song Friday went viral online after its release in 2011. According to a BBC article published at the time, the song faced immense criticism for its poor production, simple lyrics, and heavy autotune.

On March 9, 2025, Katy Perry took to her Instagram to announce Rebecca Black's participation in her "Lifetimes Tour." The post featured photos of the singer's surprise appearance at Black's concert in LA, where she got down on one knee and asked the 27-year-old singer to join her on tour. The post was captioned:

“About to spend a lot more Fridays with @msrebeccablack WELCOME TO THE LIFETIMES TOUR BABES.

Rebecca Black was homeschooled after being bullied for Friday

According to her Last.fm profile, Rebecca Black was born in June 1997 in Anaheim, California. Her parents, John Jeffery Black and Georgina Marquez Kelly, were veterinarians. The singer went viral online at age 13 after releasing Friday in 2011, produced by the Los Angeles-based Ark Music Factory.

Black's mother allegedly paid the company $4,000 to produce the music video while retaining full ownership of the master. The song, released on YouTube in February 2011, garnered 1,000 views within a month.

The song blew up on March 11, 2011, gaining millions of views and becoming a trending topic on X (formerly Twitter). At the time of this article, the video has 174 million views on YouTube. Rebecca Black also performed the song during the March 2011 episode of The Tonight Show With Jay Leno. The hit musical series Glee also covered the track in its second season.

Friday earned Rebecca Black significant criticism, and she reportedly began receiving death threats via email, which the Anaheim Police Department investigated. According to an August 2011 article by The New York Post, Black claimed that she chose homeschooling after facing verbal bullying from her schoolmates.

“When I walk by they’ll start singing ‘Friday’ in a really nasally voice. Or, you know, they’ll be like, ‘Oh hey, Rebecca, guess what day it is?'” Blacked said in an ABC interview at the time.

However, Black's fame also opened up more opportunities for collaboration with other artists. She was featured in the music video for Katy Perry's Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.) from her album Teenage Dream. The video, uploaded to YouTube in June 2011, reached 1.5 billion views at the time of this article.

Rebecca has since released her own music. In February 2021, the singer unveiled a remix version of Friday featuring Dorian Electra, 3OH!3, and Big Freedia to celebrate the 10th anniversary of her viral hit. She released her debut album, Let Her Burn, in 2023, followed by her sophomore album, Salvation, in 2025.

Rebecca Black is currently on tour to support her sophomore album, kicking off "The Salvation Tour" in Seattle on March 4. The singer will reportedly perform in North America, Europe, and the UK, wrapping up with the final show in St. Paul on April 5 before joining Katy Perry on her "Lifetimes Tour."

