"Hilary Duff should absolutely take Zendaya’s spot" — Internet reacts to viral AI-generated Disney Channel Mount Rushmore

An AI-generated Disney Channel-based Mount Rushmore, with faces of stars like Zendaya and Selena Gomez, has recently been going viral on the internet. The other two faces on the AI-generated image are those of Raven-Symoné and Miley Cyrus.

For the unversed, Selena was a part of the popular show Wizards of Waverly Place, while Miley Cyrus played the lead in Hannah Montana. Raven-Symoné was seen in That's So Raven, and Zendaya featured in Shake It Up and K.C. Undercover.

The AI-generated Disney Channel Mount Rushmore garnered momentum on social media platforms like X, where more than 3.5 million people have viewed the image and over 5.6K users have liked it. Many users, however, did not feel that Zendaya should've been featured there.

An X user (@thirdking0208) claimed that instead of her, Hilary Duff should have been present in the image. For context, Duff was in the popular show Lizzie McGuire.

"This pains me to say because I love her, but Zendaya does not belong on a Disney Mount Rushmore... Hilary Duff should absolutely take Zendaya’s spot here. Lol," the user commented.

Another netizen wrote:

"Hilary Duff instead of Zendaya."

"How you gon put zendaya up there before queen Hilary or Ashley???" wondered one user.

"Zendaya hype getting outta control," added a tweet.

Several other reactions from netizens came in the form of suggestions about whose face(s) should have been on the image. A user commented:

"It should be Miley Cyrus, Raven Symone, Demi Lovato, G Hannelius."

"Zendaya over Hilary Duff is madness," mentioned another one.

"Hilary Duff literally built the damn brand," read a tweet.

Exploring more about Hilary Duff, the lead in the Disney show Lizzie McGuire

Born in September 1987, Hilary Duff is one of the most popular Disney stars. Duff primarily gained popularity when she played the lead role in the Disney comedy show Lizzie McGuire, which was aired between 2001 and 2004. She also acted in the 2003 film The Lizzie McGuire Movie.

Over the years, she has appeared in multiple other movies, including Casper Meets Wendy, Cheaper by the Dozen, A Cinderella Story, Material Girls, Bloodworth, According to Greta, and The Haunting of Sharon Tate, to name a few.

She has also made appearances on several TV series like American Dreams, Joan of Arcadia, Ghost Whisperer, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Gossip Girl, Raising Hope, Two and a Half Men, and many more. Apart from acting, Duff has also left her footprint in the music industry.

In October 2002, Hilary Duff released her debut album titled Santa Claus Lane. Following this, she dropped four more studio albums, with the latest one released in 2015, titled Breathe In. Breathe Out.

In August 2010, Hilary tied the knot with Mike Comrie and welcomed their son in March 2012. However, in February 2016, the former couple officially got divorced. Then, in December 2019, Hilary got married to singer-songwriter Matthew Koma. They have since welcomed three daughters in 2018, 2021, and 2024, respectively.

Fans seemingly loved Hilary Duff on Disney, given the support she received after the AI-generated Disney Channel Mount Rushmore didn't feature her face.

