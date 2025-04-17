When will the Tribeca Festival 2025 take place? Miley Cyrus set to debut the ‘Something Beautiful’ visual album at the event 

Tribeca Festival 2025 will take place in New York City from June 4 to June 15, featuring Miley Cyrus’s visual album Something Beautiful as one of its headlining events. The festival announced the world premiere of Cyrus’s project, a 13-song “pop opera” tied to her upcoming album, co-directed with Jacob Bixenman, Brendan Walter, and produced by Panos Cosmatos.

Ad

Alongside this debut, the event will showcase over 20 music-focused films and documentaries, including Billy Joel: So It Goes, a documentary about the singer’s career, and Culture Club, exploring the British band’s legacy. The festival’s lineup includes premieres spanning genres and generations, from Becky G’s documentary Rebecca (AKA Becky G) to Billy Idol Should Be Dead, featuring exclusive performances.

Tribeca Festival 2025 will also highlight Metallica’s Metallica Saved My Life, Depeche Mode’s Depeche Mode: M, and Anderson .Paak’s K-pop comedy K-Pops!, which marks his directorial debut. Rapper Logic’s film Paradise Records and Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA-directed drama One Spoon of Chocolate round out the diverse slate.

Ad

Trending

Jane Rosenthal, Tribeca Festival co-founder, emphasized the event’s role in a statement.

“Tribeca has always been more than a festival—it’s a home for artists navigating an ever-changing industry and an ever-changing world. For over two decades, we’ve championed emerging voices, celebrated established storytellers, and built a creative community where artists can grow, connect, and thrive,” she said.

Ad

Additional highlights include Move Ya Body: The Birth of House, a documentary on house music’s queer roots followed by a dance party, and I Was Born This Way, chronicling Archbishop Carl Bean’s 1977 LGBTQ+ anthem.

Inside Miley Cyrus’s Something Beautiful and Tribeca Festival’s 2025 highlights

Ad

Miley Cyrus’s Something Beautiful visual album merges music and film, featuring 13 original tracks performed in a narrative-driven format. The project, produced by Panos Cosmatos (Beyond the Black Rainbow), will screen at the Tribeca Festival 2025 alongside a post-premiere discussion with Cyrus.

It joins a lineup heavy on music documentaries, including the opening-night film Billy Joel: So It Goes, which traces the singer’s rise from Long Island to global fame through archival footage and interviews.

Ad

Other notable premieres include Counting Crows: Have You Seen Me Lately?, focusing on the band’s career, and The Sixth Borough, a documentary about Long Island’s influence on hip-hop with a live De La Soul and Rakim performance.

South Korean indie band The Rose will debut The Rose: Come Back to Me, exploring their creative bond, while Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder will appear in Matter of Time. Tribeca Festival 2025 will also spotlight global sounds, such as Nigerian artist WizKid’s Wizkid: Long Live Lagos and Ty Dolla $ign’s Still Free TC.

Ad

The event bridges music and film with projects like Demi Lovato’s acting role in Tow, alongside Octavia Spencer, and RZA’s drama One Spoon of Chocolate, starring Shameik Moore and Paris Jackson.

With screenings, panels, and live performances, the festival aims to blend storytelling and community. Attendees can catch the U.S. premiere of Anderson .Paak’s K-Pops!, a comedy about a musician navigating Seoul’s K-pop scene, or dive into the legacy of Carl Bean’s LGBTQ+ anthem in I Was Born This Way, featuring interviews with Lady Gaga and Questlove.

Ad

As Tribeca Festival 2025 approaches, its mix of music documentaries, artist-led films, and cultural retrospectives underscores its reputation as a hub for cross-disciplinary creativity.

From Cyrus’s ambitious visual album to Billy Joel’s storied career, Tribeca Festival 2025 offers a snapshot of music’s evolving role in global culture against the backdrop of New York City’s summer energy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anila Ghufran Covering all about Korean entertainment, food trends and pop culture at Sportskeeda, Anila Ghufran is an established writer with over 7+ years of experience in the field. Holding a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she discovered her passion for content creation during her studies.



Anila’s writing journey began at Elite Technologies, where she worked on a diverse range of content, including entertainment articles for IIFA, academic pieces for Unacademy, news contributions for the Economic Times, and medical content for Apollo Hospitals. She has also collaborated with brands like IKEA, and Tanishq, and served as an Editor at Pepper Content.



Specializing in K-Pop and K-Drama, Anila leverages her appreciation for these cultures to resonate with readers worldwide. Her admiration for artists like BTS, Agust D, and SEVENTEEN inspires her to bring similar authenticity into her own work. She believes reporting on K-culture feels like being part of a global fan club where one can cross borders without a passport.



Anila is committed to presenting meticulously researched topics by utilizing reliable sources and maintaining an objective stance through her work. When not crafting her next article, she can be found doodling, immersed in K-drama marathons, or doting on her beloved cats. Know More