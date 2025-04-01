"Her vocals always hit different"— Internet reacts as Miley Cyrus releases title track for Something Beautiful

Miley Cyrus has released Something Beautiful, the title track from her upcoming visual album, sparking widespread excitement among fans. The song debuted on March 31, just hours after Cyrus unveiled Prelude, another track from the highly anticipated album.

Ad

Cyrus shared the title track on X (formerly Twitter) on March 31, highlighting its significance. She described Something Beautiful as a bold artistic evolution, blending music and film into an immersive experience. The visual, featuring a custom design by Casey Cadwallader for the House of Mugler, further strengthens her connection to fashion.

The album, set for release on May 30, features 13 tracks with Miley Cyrus and Shawn Everett serving as executive producers. Miley has described it as a "one-of-a-kind pop opera" that merges music with striking visual storytelling.

Ad

Trending

Fans took to social media to praise her vocal performance and the song's cinematic presentation.

"Her vocals always hit different miley really knows how to make a song feel personal," one X(formerly Twitter) user commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Wonderful, can't wait to hear her powerful vocals shine on this new track!" another user wrote.

"Miley never disappoints! Something Beautiful already has that vibe of raw emotion and growth that she’s known for. Can't wait to see how this new album unfolds, Miley's always evolving, and we're here for it," another person said.

Ad

Fans responded positively to Something Beautiful by appreciating Miley Cyrus' artistic vision, though some viewers found the song underwhelming.

"No gimmicks. Just vocals, vibe and vision," another user wrote.

"I'm so disappointed, this has got to be one of the worst songs I've ever heard," an X user tweeted.

"Mmm not my cup of tea :(," another user said.

"so um i didnt like the song," another user remarked.

Ad

Miley Cyrus unveils new tracks and visual film to accompany upcoming album

Expand Tweet

Ad

On March 31, 2025, Miley Cyrus released Prelude, a spoken-word track that sets the tone for her album. In the video, Cyrus appears in a crystal Thierry Mugler headpiece, mirroring the album cover. The track explores existential themes, with lines such as, "Like when following an image from a train, your eyes can't keep the passing landscapes from being swallowed into endless distance."

Following the Prelude, Miley Cyrus introduced Something Beautiful, a song that begins with a relaxed groove before transitioning into an electrifying climax with distorted guitar riffs. The video features her performing in a warehouse, with stage lights bursting and rain pouring over her and the band.

Ad

Miley Cyrus has been vocal about her inspiration for the album, revealing in a November 20, 2024 interview with Harper's Bazaar that she took cues from Pink Floyd's The Wall. She described her approach as:

"Better wardrobe and more glamorous, filled with pop culture," emphasizing that the visual elements would drive the sound.

She continued:

"It was important for me that every song has these healing sound properties," she added. "The songs, whether they're about destruction or heartbreak or death, they're presented in a way that is beautiful."

Ad

Following the success of Endless Summer Vacation in 2023, which featured the Grammy-winning hit Flowers, Cyrus' latest project continues her evolution as an artist. Something Beautiful is set for release next month.

As reported by Elle on March 31, Miley has also announced an accompanying visual film, slated for release in June. Produced in collaboration with XYZ, Panos Cosmatos, and Columbia Records, the film aims to bring the album’s narrative to life in a cinematic format.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback