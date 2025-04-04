"And it’s produced by Ye" — Internet reacts to a new billboard for Ty Dolla $ign’s upcoming album ‘Tycoon’ at Coachella 

On Thursday, April 3, X page @Kurrco posted a picture of a billboard advertising Ty Dolla $ign's upcoming album, TYCOON, hinting that it might be released at the upcoming Coachella festival. The festival is set to be hosted in California's Empire Polo Club over two weekends: April 11-13 and 18-20, 2025.

The tweet showcasing the billboard has since attracted the attention of netizens. One X user referred to the fact that Kanye West (aka Ye) is credited as an executive producer on the record, commenting:

"And it's produced by Ye."

Some netizens appeared to poke fun at Ty for making music "no one" wanted to listen to.

"Dam this dude still making music? Thats embarrassing," commented a user.

"Stole Futures look and song title," alleged another.

"No ones listening to this," wrote a netizen.

Meanwhile, others commented that the Swalla rapper owes the success of his music to Kanye West. The hip hop duo, which is named ¥$, dropped two collaborative albums—VULTURES and VULTURES 1—in 2024.

"This ni**a ain’t SH*T without Ye, he carries him hard," replied an X user.

"He should keep it to himself please," posted another.

"'TY' 'C**N' seems like the biggest shot and YE" commented a netizen.

Ty Dolla $ign dropped the first single of his upcoming album in February 2025

The tweet about Ty Dolla $ign's upcoming album's billboard comes two months after he dropped its first single, titled Wheels Fall Off. The song, which also features Kanye West, dropped on February 8, 2025. It has Ty singing about being the right man for a woman.

As per HotNewHipHop on February 8, the extended version of the track features a lengthy opening monologue by the Yeezy founder, where he shouts out incarcerated rapper Diddy, saying, "P.Diddy and the fam', who you know do it better?"

Per the publication, the Only Right singer/rapper first announced TYCOON on the Grammys red carpet on February 2, revealing that it was coming "very, very soon." However, Ty Dolla $ign is yet to announce a release date for the record.

Kanye West claimed that Ty Dolla $ign was forced to disassociate from him

Days before Ty Dolla $ign's TYCOON showed up on billboards, the rapper was one of the subjects of discussion in Kanye West's controversial interview with DJ Akademiks, which was streamed on X and Rumble last Sunday, March 30.

As per HotNewHipHop on March 31, Ye said:

"Ty put up the tweet before we landed... He said I gotta say something. Say 'I'm not racist, but Ye is.' We agreed upon that. When I landed, he tweeted, 'I don't condone hate speech.' Now you letting these n***as put words in your mouth."

The CARNIVAL rapper also claimed that he had accelerated Ty's music career, further adding:

"And while i'm on a plane, you put up, word-for-word, Jews vernacular. My thing is, we can sit and talk it out. I know they [the record label] on your head, but you ain't got to denounce me."

The social media message Kanye was talking about was Ty Dolla $ign's Instagram story, in which the latter wrote, "I do not condone ANY form of hate speech towards ANYBODY." This message was posted on February 11, after Ye shared a series of anti-semitic tweets.

Now, it remains to be seen whether or not Kanye West is featured in any other song on Ty Dolla $ign's upcoming album.

