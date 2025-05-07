“THAT’S MY FAMILY”- Fans emotional over BTS’ j-hope’s reaction to RM’s “27 Club” lyric in ‘Stop The Rain’

On May 6, 2025, a clip from BTS member j-hope's recent Weverse live began circulating online, showing him listening to his bandmate RM’s new song Stop The Rain. When the song reached its popular line referencing the “27 Club,” j-hope appeared to pause, taking a quiet moment to let the words sink in.

Fans, already moved by the lyric since the song’s release before May 2, found j-hope's reaction touching. Given that RM and he are the same age, many believe the line may have resonated with him. Fans speculated that the BTS member could have witnessed RM’s struggles firsthand and might have felt the weight of that lyric. One fan said:

"THATS MY FAMILY."

This became a poignant moment shared by the K-pop idol that emotionally impacted the fans.

“The way you know exactly when the lyrics hits hard...” a fan said.

“The look on his face,” a fan pointed.

“The way he stopped and listen carefully,” a fan said.

Some fans made analytical and explanatory comments.

“Ugh not to quote again but it just hits hard watching him listen and take this in. Like we love them all but this will be so close to home for Hobi, listening to RM rap about this.” a fan wrote.

“Not me holding my breath when he's tryna listen to namjoon's part,” a fan said.

“Namjoon really said that. Back when he was 27, so was Hobi. I bet Hobi knew exactly what Namjoon was carrying then. It’s comforting to know the 94z always have each other’s backs,” another fan commented.

More about RM and Tablo's Stop The Rain and j-hope's appearance on Zach Sang Show

Stop the Rain was released on May 2 and is a collaboration between BTS’ RM and EPIK HIGH's Tablo. The track reflects personal struggles and stories from both artists' pasts. It was recorded just before RM enlisted in the military in December 2023, and its release, just a month before his expected discharge, adds to its significance for fans. One particular lyric that caught attention was:

“I was destined for the 27 Club.”

The “27 Club” is a popular term referring to a well-known group of musicians and artists who tragically passed away at the age of 27.

The lyric suggests Namjoon was expressing his inner turmoil from a difficult period of his life, making fans emotional, especially knowing that he has now safely passed that age and is 30.

The song debuted at No. 1 on the US iTunes chart, marking RM’s seventh song to achieve this milestone. Fans continue to praise both the message and musical depth of the track.

Additionally, j-hope discussed the impact of his BTS bandmates during his appearance on the Zach Sang Show podcast, released on May 6. He shared:

“The members helped me a lot. I found my initial passion for music through dance, but when it comes to producing and rapping, when I came to Seoul and saw how passionate the other members are about music, I learned different ways to love music. And the members taught me different ways to express my feelings through music.”

These moments showcase j-hope’s appreciation for his fellow BTS members, highlighting the bond within the group.

