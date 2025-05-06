"Can't wait" — Fans react as BTS j-hope reveals that his third single expresses love in a unique way on Zach Sang Show

On May 6, 2025, the Zach Sang Show released their much-anticipated interview with BTS's j-hope. In this interview, the BTS member discussed his latest singles, love, military service, the group's reunion, and even star signs.

During the interview, while talking about his previous singles, Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel) and Mona Lisa, he revealed a bit about his third yet to be released single. He said that the third single will also unveil some of the fun aspects and emotions in a unique way.

"I think the remaining song will also unravel j-hope's various fun aspects and j-hope like emotions about love in a unique way," the idol said.

Fans took to social media to express their thoughts about the singer's upcoming single, which he claimed would be "unique."

"Can't wait can't waittttttt," commented a fan on X.

Similar comments flooded X, where fans eagerly anticipated the new track.

"What are we talking about Hobi? I see some order and overflow from Sweet Dreams to Mona Lisa, soo next level for the 3rd one?" questioned a fan on X.

"I dont trust any song description these men give us," remarked another fan.

"I'm so thankful for this interview. Hobi saying that with jitb he has questions and addressed them as part of that album and is now moving onto other aspects of life is ahahssjsk I LOVE IT WHEN AN ARTIST KNOW WHY THEY'RE DOING THEIR ART," observed another fan.

More fan reactions speculated on what the upcoming song from the BTS member would be like.

"Can't wait !! I've loved the three other singles he put out," reacted a fan on X.

"unique way? like JK’s Seven being a love song," wrote another fan on X.

"OH JHOPE I CAN THINK HOW IT MIGHT SOUND LIKE," exclaimed another fan.

More about j-hope's singles Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel) and Mona Lisa

j-hope released his solo digital single, Sweet Dreams (Feat. Miguel) on March 7, 2025. According to the official release notice by BIGHIT Music, the track is a heartfelt serenade that captures the genuine desire to love and be loved.

He previewed the song on the last day of his Hope on the Stage tour at KSPO Stadium in Seoul. During the concert, he shared his thoughts about the song with the audience, as reported by The Korean Herald on March 3, 2025.

"I realized that love feels somewhat lacking in today’s world. And then I thought, ‘Has j-hope ever made a proper love song?’ That’s how 'Sweet Dreams' was born. It’s a serenade of love dedicated to all of you," he shared.

The single topped the iTunes Top Songs charts in 79 countries, including the US, the UK, Japan, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. It also claimed the top spots on the Worldwide iTunes Song and European iTunes Songs charts, as reported by Star News on March 8, 2025. The song debuted at No.66 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped the Digital Sales Charts.

j-hope's other single, Mona Lisa, was released on March 21, 2025, just two weeks after the release of Sweet Dreams. The single was previewed at the Hope on the Stage concert at Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, where he shared moments with the fans, as reported by the Korean Herald on March 15, 2025.

"This song is my way of expressing love. Simply put, Army (BTS fan name) is my masterpiece," the singer expressed.

Mona Lisa debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart at No. 65 and became the j-hope's seventh solo song to be placed on the chart.

In other news, j-hope is all set to headline the Lollapalooza Berlin music festival on July 12 and 13, 2025.

