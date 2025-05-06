"King of social media"- Fans react as BTS' Jin ranks #20 on the Top 1000 Instagram Influencers Worldwide

On May 5, 2025, BTS' Jin ranked 20th on HypeAuditor's list of the Top 1000 Instagram Influencers worldwide, making fans proud. He was also ranked 2nd on Top Nine's list of Top Music Influencers on Instagram globally.
Subsequently, the Running Wild singer's latest milestone circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They expressed pride in him, and an X user tweeted:
"Our jin is King of Social Media. Time and time again he continues to prove himself with massive influence both domestically and internationally."
The fandom mentioned BTS' Jin would always be famous. They talked about his worldwide impact.
"Damnnn all countries and all categories. Kim SeokJin you will forever be famous,"- a fan reacted.
"with his very few insta post? it really is Jin impact,"- a fan shared.
"This ranking reflects his global influence, engagement, and genuine connection with fans across the world. CONGRATULATIONS JIN,"- a fan commented.
The internet users shared multiple congratulatory snippets to celebrate Jin's latest milestone.
"Seokjinnies, focus on Jin and promote the album on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook. Most of the ARMY are preparing for the group's comeback, so we should do our best to support Jin and echo,"- a user reacted.
"CONGRATULATIONS JIN,"- a user shared.
"we are so proud of you,"- a user commented.
BTS' Jin will release his second solo album, Echo
On April 14, BigHit Music shared a press release through the South Korean social media platform Weverse, revealing that they would release his second solo album, Echo. The announcement mentioned what he intended to convey through BTS' Jin's forthcoming record. It reads as follows:
"Echo conveys universal life experiences and motions through Jin's unique and charming perspective. The album features seven tracks that showcase his versatile vocals against a dynamic band sound. Through Echo, we hope Jin's heartfelt wish to connect with his fans more frequently resonates with you. We ask for your continued love and support for BTS Jin and his new album, Echo."
The seven tracks of BTS' Jin's upcoming album have been listed below:
- Track 01- Don't Say You Love Me
- Track 02- Nothing Without Your Love
- Track 03- Loser (feat. YENA)
- Track 04- Rope It
- Track 05- A Journey With Clouds
- Track 06- Background
- Track 07- To me today
Echo is slated for release on May 16, 2025, at 1 pm Korean Standard Time.