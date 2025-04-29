"They need to be serious"- Fans react as JYPE's Park Jinyoung is set to be a judge on Street Woman Fighter: World of Street Woman Fighter

On April 28, 2025, the South Korean variety program announced Park Jinyoung as one of the judges for Street Woman Fighter: World Of Street Woman Fighter, inciting mixed reactions from the audience. He would be accompanied by two other personalities, namely, Aliyah Janell and Mike Song.
The K-pop Community had varied reactions to Park Jinyoung's position as a judge due to his profession. While some were elated to see him getting selected for the place, others felt that since he had no experience as a dancer, the show should reconsider their choice. Subsequently, an X user tweeted:
"out of all these talented and professional dancers they chose him?? they need to be serious."
The fandom suggested that the show should have selected worldwide famous dancers for the position of a judge rather than JYPE's Park Jinyoung.
"Why jyp is here ??? Dude is a vocalist mentor, he can only dance 90s hip hop. They should have called worldwide winners dancers, I feel this gonna be biased show towards Korean team again,"- a fan reacted.
"mnet heard us say no idols as judges so they went & got their boss instead," a fan commented.
"I’m sorry but I don’t see JYP was not a good choice in this beside s/o becoming a kpop idol. I mean did they even ask anyone really," a fan shared.
Many internet users believed that the show needed someone who has devoted their entire life to the development and growth of the K-pop industry. As a result, Park Jinyoung was the perfect example for the scene.
"Why are people so shocked to see JYP They have missions dedicated to the kpop industry. They need someone who knows what works in the field and who better than someone who was an artist and creator in that field,"- a user reacted.
"I mean the good thing about JYP is that he’s fluent in Korean,Japanese,and English so he’s able to communicate with all the teams - we’ll have to see how his judging goes,"- a user shared.
"im surprised for JYP but Ill looking forward for his participation. I'd rather be open and not judge so quickly. I mean, there's a reason why he was pretty recognizable in his era and why his groups are considered the best in dancing. I just hope he wont be biased to Team Korea,"- a user commented.
More about Park Jinyoung
Park Jinyoung, popularly known as J.Y. Par,k is a multifaceted personality with expertise in singing, record producing, being a record executive, and judging.
He rose to prominence as a singer after the release of his debut album Blue City in 1994. Subsequently, he established JYP Entertainment.
Throughout his career and as the founder of JYP Entertainment, he discovered many fresh talents and developed them into groups. Some of them included Rain, GOT7, Day6, TWICE, Stray Kids, ITZY, Nexz, Wonder Girls, Miss A, and more.
Park Jinyoung has appeared in multiple films such as Dream High, Dream High, Five Million Dollar Man, and others.