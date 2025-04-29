"They need to be serious"- Fans react as JYPE's Park Jinyoung is set to be a judge on Street Woman Fighter: World of Street Woman Fighter

On April 28, 2025, the South Korean variety program announced Park Jinyoung as one of the judges for Street Woman Fighter: World Of Street Woman Fighter, inciting mixed reactions from the audience. He would be accompanied by two other personalities, namely, Aliyah Janell and Mike Song.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The K-pop Community had varied reactions to Park Jinyoung's position as a judge due to his profession. While some were elated to see him getting selected for the place, others felt that since he had no experience as a dancer, the show should reconsider their choice. Subsequently, an X user tweeted:

"out of all these talented and professional dancers they chose him?? they need to be serious."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The fandom suggested that the show should have selected worldwide famous dancers for the position of a judge rather than JYPE's Park Jinyoung.

"Why jyp is here ??? Dude is a vocalist mentor, he can only dance 90s hip hop. They should have called worldwide winners dancers, I feel this gonna be biased show towards Korean team again,"- a fan reacted.

Ad

"mnet heard us say no idols as judges so they went & got their boss instead," a fan commented.

"I’m sorry but I don’t see JYP was not a good choice in this beside s/o becoming a kpop idol. I mean did they even ask anyone really," a fan shared.

Many internet users believed that the show needed someone who has devoted their entire life to the development and growth of the K-pop industry. As a result, Park Jinyoung was the perfect example for the scene.

Ad

"Why are people so shocked to see JYP They have missions dedicated to the kpop industry. They need someone who knows what works in the field and who better than someone who was an artist and creator in that field,"- a user reacted.

"I mean the good thing about JYP is that he’s fluent in Korean,Japanese,and English so he’s able to communicate with all the teams - we’ll have to see how his judging goes,"- a user shared.

Ad

"im surprised for JYP but Ill looking forward for his participation. I'd rather be open and not judge so quickly. I mean, there's a reason why he was pretty recognizable in his era and why his groups are considered the best in dancing. I just hope he wont be biased to Team Korea,"- a user commented.

Ad

More about Park Jinyoung

Park Jinyoung, popularly known as J.Y. Par,k is a multifaceted personality with expertise in singing, record producing, being a record executive, and judging.

He rose to prominence as a singer after the release of his debut album Blue City in 1994. Subsequently, he established JYP Entertainment.

Throughout his career and as the founder of JYP Entertainment, he discovered many fresh talents and developed them into groups. Some of them included Rain, GOT7, Day6, TWICE, Stray Kids, ITZY, Nexz, Wonder Girls, Miss A, and more.

Ad

Park Jinyoung has appeared in multiple films such as Dream High, Dream High, Five Million Dollar Man, and others.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More