"Putting models out of work"- Fans swoon over TXT's appearance at Dior Designer of Dreams exhibition

On April 18, 2025, TXT graced the Dior Designer of Dreams exhibition, which took place in Seoul, South Korea. The group left the fandom in a frenzy with their visuals, fashion statement, and presence.

The five members, including Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, HueningKai, and Taehyun, donned varied colors of formal outfits excuding charisma and elegance.

Subsequently, TOMORROW X TOGETHER's appearance at the mentioned event circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. The fandom could not stop gushing over their look, and an X user tweeted:

"Tall and gorgeous. Putting models out of work."

The fandom stated they could not stop gushing over the band's hairstyle and handsome visuals. They mentioned it was great to see them at the exhibition and they looked amazing.

"Is it the hairstyle? Or the accessories? The whole person is another level of mature handsomeness,"- a fan reacted.

"It was great to see them at the exhibition and they look amazing,"- a fan shared.

"we love a group of visuals,"- a fan commented.

Many internet users added that the band and Dior's partnership was a match featuring youth and luxury.

"TXT and Dior a flawless match of youth and luxury,"- a user reacted.

"TXT at the Dior exhibition Iconic Their style always leaves us speechless,"- a user shared.

"TXT bringing the star power to Dior! Always looking sharp and stylish,"- a user mentioned.

More about TXT

Tomorrow X Together, featured five members, including Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai. They made the official debut with the mini album The Dream Chapter: Star on March 4, 2019.

It was released through Big Hit Entertainment and featured five tracks, namely, Blue Orangeade, Crown, Our Summer, Cat & Dog, and Nap of a Star.

In recent news, the five-member group released its seventh mini-album, The Star Chapter: Sanctuary, on November 4, 2024. It featured Over The Moon as the record's title track. The piece consists of six tracks, such as Heaven, Over The Moon, Danger, Resist (Not Gonna Run Away), Forty One Winks, and Higher Than Heaven.

The band has been known for an impressive discography, including The Name Chapter: Freefall, The Dream Chapter: Enternity, The Name Chapter: Temptation, and other records.

BigHit Music shared an official announcement that Tomorrow X Together would go for an indefinite hiatus period following the 39th Golden Disc Awards on January 5, 2025. It has been considered as the last activity of the band as a group.

