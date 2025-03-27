"This song really touched my heart"- Fans emotional as TXT's Beomgyu releases Panic on streaming platforms    

On March 27, 2025, BigHit Music dropped TXT's Beomgyu's mixtape Panic through multiple streaming platforms, including Melon, Genie, Spotify, FLO, VIBE, and others. The record was accompanied by a music video shared on the official YouTube channel of HYBE LABELS.

The three-minute and sixteen-second music video of Panic showed Beomgyu donning casual outfits and standing alone in a narrow alley. It was followed by moments showcasing his breakdown phase. These included the male artist running towards a closed door, lying in bed restlessly, and feeling neglected by life.

The video presented Beomgyu suffering silently in a room that has been drowned underwater, indicating depression and heartbreak. Subsequently, he discovered the answer by moving on from that darkest phase of life and finding himself once again.

The music video concluded by showcasing the idol running towards the sky. The lyrics of the track touched fans, and they shared many tweets praising the artist. Excitedly, an X user tweeted:

"I'm not even a K-pop stan but this song really touched my heart it made me cry because I saw myself in it I don't know the name of the singer but he is creative in portraying feelings and conveying them with his voice, I think I will become one of his fan."

The fandom mentioned that TXT's Beomgyu successfully portrayed the concept of depression through the lyrics and music video.

"beom said he wanted to bring comfort to many people with this song, and that's exactly what it does. his music is a safe place for those of us struggling quietly. at night, when you're alone in your room, everything feels harder, emptiness may fill you, but we must not give up," a fan wrote.

"depression isn’t linear, it lingers without reason, sometimes triggered, sometimes just there. beomgyu captured that weight so perfectly in this song. the chaos, the exhaustion, life goes on, and so do you. beomgyu, this is incredible, i love this song so much," a fan shared.

"Beomgyu,you're amazing!I love Panic so much.All your hard work & your heart and soul you put into telling your story with the lyrics, melody & MV to bring comfort to others makes Panic a masterpiece," a fan remarked.

Many internet users appreciated the lyrics and vocals, and TXT's Beomgyu's perfect singing and acting.

"My Gyu. This was so perfect. From the lyrics, vocals, to the music. I am just in awe. I am so extremely effin proud of you!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! P.S. I wish I could loop this over and over,"- an X user reacted.

"the raw emotion on his voice, the guitar sound, the whole feeling of the mv, i'm so so so in love with all of it," an X user shared.

"This is so beautiful! I love the arrangement. It is also the type of music I would listen to and it is a perfect driving song! Proud of you Beomgyu! Thank you for releasing this," a user commented.

More about TXT's Beomgyu

TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Beomgyu graduated from the Hanlim Arts High School on February 9, 2021. He made his official debut with TXT on March 9, 2019, with the mini-album The Dream Chapter: Star. It was released through BigHit Entertainment and distributed by IRIVER and Republic Records, domestically and internationally.

The album featured five tracks, including Blue Orangeade, Crown, Our Summer, Cat & Dog, and Nap of a Star. TXT's Beomgyu has been credited with producing and writing records. These were The Dream Chapter: Eternity, The Chaos: Chapter Freeze, The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape, Chaotic Wonderland, The Name: Chapter: Temptation, The Name Chapter: Freefall, and others.

