"This going to be chaotic good"—Fans react to preview of BTS' Jin's Run Jin Ep 31 featuring TXT's Taehyun and Yeonjun, ENHYPEN's Jungwon & others

On April 15, 2025, BANGTAN TV dropped the preview for episode 31 of BTS' Jin's variety web series Run Jin, featuring special guests, including TXT's Taehyun, Yeonjun, ENHYPEN's Jungwon, Jay, and Son Dongpyo. In the 24-second clip, the Running Wild singer was seen recruiting participants for multiple games to Run Jin High School.

The K-pop idol took the avatar of an 18-year-old high schooler, where he was determined to find the best gamer from the students. Subsequently, Baddu High School's Taehyun, Yeonjun, EN-High School's Jungwon and Jay, and Run Jin High School's Son Dongpyo entered the classroom one by one and introduced themselves.

The scene transitioned to presenting the five students, along with BTS' Jin, having lots of trouble and entertainment while playing various types of games. Subsequently, several clips went viral among the fandom ARMYs. An X user wrote:

"This going to be chaotic good"

Netizens mentioned that since BTS' Jin missed Jungkook, he got five different boys to play games. They also stated that the upcoming episode would put an end to fan wars.

"jin missed messing around with jungkook so much he got 5 different boys to take on the role," a fan reacted.

"moarmys and armyengenes enjoying (happy for you guys)…. Meanwhile armycarats," a fan commented.

"omg are we going to have peace within the fandoms," a fan shared.

Many internet users commented that they can't wait for the upcoming episode.

"So that means Jin will be on the same team with Dongpyo, right? This eps is gonna be insanely funny Dongpyo x Jin seriously have the same vibe. Cant waittt," a user reacted.

"Not Jin taking his younger brothers (txt) and step brothers (enhypen) to work," a user shared.

"Omg this is going to be a good episode!! I can't wait," a user commented.

BigHit Music released the promotion schedule for BTS' Jin's upcoming second solo album, Echo

On August 15, 2025, BigHit Music dropped the promotional schedule for BTS' Jin's upcoming second solo album, Echo, through its official X account. The following content has been provided below with release dates:

Born To Be Wild Tracklist on April 17, 2025, at 0 Am Korean Standard Time (KST). Concept Photo on April 21, 2025, at 0 AM KST. Concept Photo on April 22, 2025, at 0 AM KST. Concept Photo on April 23, 2025, at 0 AM KST. Some music ## on April 27, 2025, at 0 AM KST. Photo/Videos on April 29, 2025, at 0 AM KST. Highlight Medley on May 12, 2025, at 0 AM KST. Main track and music video poster on May 12, 2025, at 0 AM KST. The main track's official music video teaser on May 13, 2025, at 0 AM KST. Main Track D-1 poster on May 14, 2025, at 0 AM KST. Main Track's official music video and album release on May 16, 2025, at 1 PM KST.

Some music content would be released later. However, no date has been provided.

BTS' Jin's Run Jin episode 31 is slated to premiere on April 22, 2025, through Weverse and the BANGTAN TV YouTube channel.

