BANGTAN TV drops the preview for BTS' Jin's Run Jin episode 29 featuring YouTuber Mimiminu

On April 1, 2025, BANGTAN TV dropped the preview for BTS' Jin's Run Jin episode 29 featuring YouTuber Mimiminu. The video first depicted a place called "House of Serenity." The clip then transitioned to showcasing the Running Wild singer, stating that he believed he could keep his cool, as it was the easiest thing for him to do.

However, the singer's words contrasted with his actions. Later, he expressed his rage upon watching or reading something. While laughing, he further mentioned that he was "doomed."

Moreover, BTS' Jin was accompanied by guides who tried to keep him calm and Mimiminu was one of them. Subsequently, the video featured many clips, where the artist seemed to be in a stressful condition while the guides laughed at him.

Park Hyung-sik appeared as a guest in the latest Run Jin episode

Expand Tweet

In Run Jin episode 28 that aired on April 1, 2025, Park Hyung-sik made a guest appearance on the show. The actor and Jin had several interesting, and light-hearted conversations. They also played many games. Park Hyung-sik further talked about how he felt close to Jin because of his fellow BTS member V and added:

"I'm ecstatic to be on 'Run Jin.' I've really enjoyed watching it. Yes. Since I’m good friends with Taehyung, I feel close to you too. So I like to watch anything that BTS members are on. Your show is so funny."

Fred brand global ambassador, Jin attends the photocall for the FRED "Monsieur Fred Ideal Light" collection at Josun Palace on March 13, 2025 (Image via Getty)

On March 13, 2025, BTS members attended the Fred Ideal Light High Jewelry Event photo call. It was held at the Chosun Palace, Seoul, South Korea. The event promoted the high jewelry collection Monsieur Fred Ideal Light. He also met with the CEO of Fred, Vincent Reynes.

Vogue Korea recently dropped visuals featuring BTS' Jin for FRED's recent campaign on March 24, 2025. He unveiled the new line Force 10 Rise from its iconic collection Force 10.

I'll Be There For You singer donned a beige-colored blazer accompanied by new accessories, including necklaces, earrings, and rings. He also flaunted brand's cable and buckle design. The brand's collection included five different kinds of items such as rings, earrings, necklaces, earcuffs, and more.

Following BTS' Jin's military discharge in June, 2024, he dropped his solo debut album Happy. It was released through BigHit Music. The record featured six tracks, including Running Wild, I'll Be There, Falling, Another Level, Heart on the Window (feat. wendy), and I Will Come to You.

Subsequently, the album topped numerous charts, selling over 852,409 copies within the first day of its release, as per the data shared by the Hanteo Charts. Happy made its official debut at the No.4 position on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart.

The record was placed at No.19 on the 2024 Billboard Japan's Hot Album Year-End chart. Moreover, it secured No. 25 on Billboard's Top 25 Best K-Pop Albums of 2024 list.

BTS' Jin also launched his South Korean variety program, Run Jin. It airs every Tuesday through the BANGTANTV YouTube Channel and Weverse.

